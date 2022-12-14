On the last day of a six-game road trip, after a week on the West Coast, on the second night of a back to back, the Celtics made things far harder than they needed to. It took an extra five minutes to pull off a ridiculous 122-118 overtime victory Tuesday night.
After two frustrating, blowout losses to the Warriors and Clippers that threatened to derail a good road trip, the Celtics were in full control for most of the game on Tuesday. They took a 20-point lead in the third quarter and looked like they would cruise to an easy victory.
Then chaos ensued. The Celtics suddenly collapsed during their ugliest stretch of the season. The Lakers, inexplicably, took a double-digit lead late in the fourth quarter. But the Celtics overcame it all. More than a week on the road. Extra tired legs. Even Marcus Smart admitted he needed to leave the court at one point to vomit. The Celtics didn’t quit. They stormed back with a resilient response to force overtime and ultimately pulled off an improbable victory over the Lakers to end their road trip on a wildly high note.
The Celtics, somehow, survived a potential disaster and avoided what would have been their first three-game losing streak of the season as they finished the trip with a 4-2 record.
After two games in which their historic offense hit a roadblock, the Celtics found their shooting rhythm. Jayson Tatum bounced back from two bad games and after he drilled a three-pointer and hit a floater to put the C’s up 20 in the third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.