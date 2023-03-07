Even after they blew a double-digit lead for a third time in four nights, less than 24 hours removed from an exhausting double overtime game, the shorthanded Celtics had the perfect opportunity to survive, and right their struggling ship in Cleveland.
Grant Williams — an 82.7 percent free-throw shooter — stepped to the line with 0.8 seconds left in a tied game with two shots to give the C’s a victory. When Donovan Mitchell stepped in front of him in an effort to ice him, Williams exuded confidence, appearing to mouth, “I’m gonna make both.”
But then Williams’ worst nightmare unfolded. He missed both free throws. Marcus Smart’s inspiring tip-in attempt fell off the rim, sending the game to overtime. And the Celtics couldn’t recover.
Down three starters — including Jayson Tatum — the depleted Celtics ran out of gas. They built another big lead behind a strong first half, led by as many as 15 and led by double digits midway through the fourth quarter. But for a third consecutive game, they couldn’t close the deal. Their offense went cold, the Cavaliers earned some timely second-chance buckets down the stretch and Donovan Mitchell’s 40 points ultimately finished them in a brutal 118-114 loss on Monday night.
Jaylen Brown had 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists in 45 minutes — a night after he logged 47 minutes — and Malcolm Brogdon returned after missing two consecutive games to score 24 points to lead an inspiring bench effort. But it was ultimately not enough — again – after they went to their third overtime game of the season against the Cavs. They lost all of them, and the season series.
