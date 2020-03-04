BOSTON — This was a long way to fall, after the Celtics started off like Marcus Smart’s first quarter block on Jarrett Allen — rim-high, emphatic, followed by a Mutomboesque wag of the finger as the Celtics guard ran down the other end of the floor.
They led Brooklyn by nine in the first quarter, 13 at halftime, 21 in the third, 17 at the start of the fourth, 13 with 4:15 left in regulation and, with two-tenths of a second left, by three.
That’s when Smart, who fell a long way from his early peak, fouled Caris Levert attempting to shoot a 3-pointer at the top of the circle, with Daniel Theis and Robert Williams already apparently in position to defend the play. Instead, the Nets guard, on the way to a 51-point performance that hasn’t been seen around here since Phoenix’ Devin Booker scored 70 under very different circumstances, hit three free throws to send the game into overtime.
Levert scored all 11 Brooklyn points in overtime for the win, and Smart, who fouled out with a charge early in overtime, went on the floor in an attempt to talk to the officiating crew, but was pulled away by Celtics security.
The Celtics’ 129-120 overtime loss to Brooklyn was that messy — especially after losing in overtime to Houston Saturday night. They also lost ground to Toronto, winners in Phoenix Tuesday night and now a full game ahead of the Celtics in second place in the eastern conference standings.
“I have no idea who’s going to Cleveland. I think most of the coaches are going … I just want eight guys, nine guys, whoever’s going to play hard, let’s go,” said a disgusted Brad Stevens. “Like, that was ridiculous. Now, Brooklyn deserves credit. And I hate to say it that way because they really deserve credit. Those guys who were in the game for Brooklyn — Lavert was special, obviously — those other guys too were really engaged. And they deserve credit for that.”
Just as the Celtics deserve credit for their worst loss of the season, with Wednesday’s game in Cleveland their chance at quick redemption.
Stevens wasn’t speaking figuratively about who is making the trip. Kemba Walker, who returned from a five-game knee-related absence to score 21 points on 6-for-16 shooting in 23 restricted minutes, said that he wasn’t traveling to Cleveland as part of his recovery program.
Gordon Hayward, who didn’t return for the second half due to a knee contusion, said he was “out for right now. Take it day to day.” Jaylen Brown strained his right hamstring, didn’t play in overtime, and like Smart later declined comment. Jayson Tatum spent the night at home with an illness.
Stevens went deep into his bench early, and this time in Cleveland may have no choice but to turn to players like Carsen Edwards, Javonte Green, Romeo Langford and Robert Williams, who played for the first time in 38 games and scored 10 points on 3-for-3 shooting in 10 minutes.
“I mean, you’re around this league a long enough time, 20, sometimes 30 points isn’t enough,” said Hayward. “As soon as you take your foot off the gas pedal, guys get hot, short possessions and there’s always time to come back. We just have to be better. Tough losses.
“You have to treat it as a learning experience and that when you take your foot off the gas pedal, they can come back on you,” he said. “You just have to be better on both ends of the court. I thought we did a really good job building the lead but certainly, they stormed back and then tough plays at the end for us.”
Lavert, who at one stage hit three straight 3-pointers over a one-minute span in the fourth to close the gap in a flash, scored 26 points in the fourth, before out-scoring the Celtics in overtime by himself, 11-2.
The Nets also leveled the Celtics with a 51-point fourth.
“It’s definitely a tough loss, probably the toughest one of the year,” said Walker, who remained on the bench in overtime due to his minutes restriction. “But, you know, the greatest thing about this league is we play again tomorrow, so gotta go out there and put this one behind us and get another W.”
Nothing else will erase Tuesday night’s bitter taste.
“We didn’t have any defensive intensity. I should have subbed a couple of guys out that normally play, and I just kept them in,” said Stevens. “We had the right intensity for most of the game and we just let our foot off the gas. But we got four stops in the fourth quarter. They scored 51 points.
“We made a lot of plays today that were just not winning plays — and very simple, basic parts of our defensive system. But they deserved to win. I guess if you’re in this game long enough you’ll see it at some point. And we saw it tonight.”