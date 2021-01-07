Jayson Tatum saw the endless video of the Trump-addled mob allowed to break into Congress, and thought about how this would have played out if the protesters were black.
“It was heavy on our hearts,” the Celtics forward said after a 107-105 win over Miami that almost seemed beside the point, everything else considered.
“Unfortunately, we continue to be in the same situation. We just had an open space in the locker room to discuss these things, whether we were going to play or not, similar to the bubble,” said Tatum. “It’s 2021 and we kind of continue to find ourselves in the same situation. And it’s tough because we’re not surprised by what we saw on TV.
“It’s just the world we live in. I just feel like the same energy should be kept as when we see our people peacefully protesting for things that we see our people getting murdered on TV and live and videos. And they’re protesting the capital, or rioting the capital for losing an election. It’s two different things. And I want the same energy on TV to be, you know, ‘they’re thugs’ and ‘they’re criminals,’ the same terms that they use when they see our people protesting for losing our lives. I think it’s bigger than basketball, it’s bigger than the game today. But I think that the statement of us talking about it, us going on the court on national TV could shed more light than us not playing. And that’s what we talked about in the locker room.”
As in the bubble, both sides last night decided to go ahead with the game as a way of bringing awareness to injustice. In a demonstration of unity, Celtics and Miami players left the American Airlines Arena floor together during warmups, agreed to release a joint statement on the day’s events in Washington, D.C., and knelt in unison during the national anthem.
The joint action was designed to remind everyone that basketball is secondary in today’s world.
Brad Stevens admitted that after hearing his players debate whether to play or not, he had the impression roughly 30 minutes before game-time that they would all head back to the hotel. And whatever their choice, the decision would have his wholehearted support.
“I told them very clearly that I support whatever they choose,” said the Celtics coach. “I’ve said many times in these situations that everyone has a voice and expresses it a little bit differently. So it’s important in this small area to feel comfortable to share, whether we were in there or after we left so the team could come to a decision. Just left it at that. If our guys chose not to play tonight, they had the full support of myself, my staff and our organization.”
Just as the bubble teams decided, after much internal debate, to finish the season in Orlando, the Celtics and Heat players decided that last night was necessary enough to finish.
It marked a bittersweet reunion for the Celtics, considering how decisively they were sent home from the bubble by Miami in the Eastern Conference Finals. Though Miami has struggled this season, the Heat gave the Celtics everything they could handle before the C’s pulled out their third straight win. Payton Pritchard, who has achieved folk hero status, won the game when, with two-tenths of a second left, the rookie guard slipped in to rebound and convert a Marcus Smart miss.
But by the time Tatum and Jaylen Brown appeared together for a media Zoom session — they had just combined for what, for them, was a fairly routine 48 points — their thoughts were the inequality on display in Washington.
Peaceful black marchers have been treated far worse than this white mob, allowed onto the Capitol premises by police.
“It reminds me of what Dr. Martin Luther King has said, that there’s two split different Americas,” said Brown. “In one America, you get killed by sleeping in your car, selling cigarettes or playing in your backyard. And then in another America, you get to storm the capital and no tear gas, no massive arrests, none of that. So I think it’s obvious, it’s 2021, I don’t think anything has changed. We want to still acknowledge that. We want to still push for the change that we’re looking for. But as of yet, we have not seen it. We want to continue to keep conversations alive and do our part.”
Brown, one of the strongest, youngest voices in the bubble, often says there’s a lot more work to do. Nothing changed his mind yesterday.
“I think that America is kind of built on a lot of racism, that’s the foundation, and we don’t even flinch or shift out of any of those idea,” he said. “I think it was common sense for a lot of people to be upset and things like that, so all of us felt the same way. But using this platform that we have is important to us.”
“We are role models, we are members of our community, we do have people looking up to us, and we want the next generation to know where we stand. We want the next generation to know like, hopefully it’s better than this one. So we want to continue to keep those conversations alive. We want to compartmentalize, but at the same time, we want to voice our opinions through the media, through our platforms, through our influence to let people know this is not okay. There’s people that have lost their lives that we feel like shouldn’t have lost their lives, regardless of the situation.
“We think deadly force should be the last result in terms of handling an equation or a problem. That’s what we stand on. I think that we see so many people on camera, losing their lives and we have to explain that to our nieces or nephews, and it’s hard looking at them and telling them that it’s going to change. And then it’s not. So we want to just continue to keep having those conversations. As athletes our responsibility is more than just being a basketball player. We’re not here to just entertain and then go home. We are members of our community. You know, members of St. Louis or Duke or whatever and you got people that’s watching and looking up, so let’s try to use our platforms for good, and inspire some great change.”