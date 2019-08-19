Cedric Benson, the Bears’ first-round draft pick in 2005, was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Texas. He was 36.
Benson’s attorney, Sam Bassett, said Austin, Texas, law enforcement confirmed the news. Benson’s passenger also reportedly was killed and two others were injured in the accident that involved a minivan.
When the Bears drafted Benson with the fourth pick, no one could have imagined how difficult a situation the former University of Texas star was entering.
Veteran Thomas Jones had emerged as one of the most respected players in the locker room, so Benson was walking into a position where there wasn’t just a good player in place but one who had the full support of teammates.
That’s part of reason Benson’s career never took off in three years with the franchise before he went on to post three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons with the Bengals. Although Benson never lived up to draft expectations, he was a tough runner in a secondary role for the 2006 NFC champions.
“As a first-round pick, a highly touted rookie coming in behind a guy like Thomas Jones, it was a tough spot for him,” said Jason McKie, the fullback on those teams. “It really was. He fit in well with us with our meeting room. He was a different personality that some guys gravitated to and some guys didn’t. I know a lot of people always brought up the fact that him and Thomas Jones didn’t have the best relationship, but that wasn’t necessarily true.
“Those guys really complemented each other well and they pushed each other on the field. We were all brothers in that room. What brothers do you know in life that don’t fight? It’s just a sad day for us.”
Benson was one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA history and a Texas high school legend at Midland Lee, the archrival of Odessa Permian, the school featured in “Friday Night Lights.” His high school coach, John Parchman, considered him family and Parchman’s wife tutored Benson for the SAT.
Benson went on to play eight seasons in the NFL, finishing with the Packers in 2012 when he suffered a season-ending foot injury. He also was drafted in the 12th round as an outfielder by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2001. His best NFL season came in 2009 when he rushed for 1,251 yards with his finest game coming against his former team in what was dubbed the “Benson Bowl.”
He carried 37 times for 189 yards and a touchdown in a 45-10 blowout of the Bears on Oct. 25 at Paul Brown Stadium, a resounding statement that all he needed to jump-start his career was the fresh start provided by Cincinnati. Benson hoped to shake hands with Lovie Smith on the field afterward but couldn’t find his former coach. Smith, with Texas roots, was a leading voice in the decision to draft Benson.
“I tried hard the entire game to not ... I wouldn't call it taunt ... but not get too involved in language,” Benson said after the game. “That was just an emotional moment for me. I mean, here we are in the fourth quarter and we are running down the clock and we have a lot of points on the board and everybody is having a great day. Just a wonderful feeling. I think there was just a small part of me that couldn't resist just going over there.
“Not everything went how I would have loved for it to go. But the way things went brought me to where I am.”