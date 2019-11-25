ATLANTA — The Braves have their new battery mate to pair with Tyler Flowers.
Travis d’Arnaud, a recently well-traveled 30-year-old catcher, joined the team on a two-year, $16 million deal Sunday afternoon. D’Arnaud is familiar with the National League East after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Mets.
“We’ve been pretty clear about needing someone to add to the roster and we had Travis near the top,” general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “We like the fit in the clubhouse, we like the bat as well. … Travis is a guy we identified and tried to get a deal done with.”
In signing d’Arnaud, the Braves addressed one of their self-identified greatest needs. Catcher Brian McCann had retired, opening up a void on the field and in the clubhouse. The team saw d’Arnaud as an optimal successor. He’ll share time with Flowers, who the Braves re-signed to a one-year, $4 million deal earlier this month.
Anthopoulos knew d’Arnaud from their days in the Toronto organization, when d’Arnaud was a top prospect — he had an outstanding season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats — acquired in the Roy Halladay deal and later traded away in the move that brought Cy Young winner R.A. Dickey to Canada. D’Arnaud also has past experience with Braves catching coach Sal Fasano, who coached him when he was Eastern League MVP in 2011.