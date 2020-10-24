They say practice makes perfect — and after this Sunday’s mile high letdown — it looks like “they” were right.
The Patriots met in-person twice over the last two weeks because of COVID-19 — with only one true practice the Thursday before meeting Denver — and boy did it show when the Broncos kicked them out of the winners saddle in an ugly 18-12 loss.
But Belichick and Co. have been able to hit the practice field the majority of this week — and they’re going to need it heading into a tough matchup against no other than Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.
The Patriots may be on the offensive about their lack of practice affecting their performance against the Broncos, but their focus should be on mending their offensive chemistry. New England has one offensive weapon — and it’s Cam Newton. He’s their entire offense. He’s a dynamic passer, rusher and Josh McDaniels tricks proved he can also be a successful receiver. And that’s all with a depleted O line.
Sure he was a little rusty on Sunday, but can you blame him? It was his first time playing in two weeks after testing positive for COVID. And even with a shaky performance — Newton was still the Pats leading rusher with 10 carries for 76 yards and 1 TD.
Cam can play Superman all he wants, but there’s only so much he can do to save his offense — and that’s hard to do when your playmakers are anything but.
Between his top two receivers — Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry — they had two catches for 8 yards — both grabs were all Edelman.
Edelman is battling a bad knee, and Harry has been a letdown — with just 18 grabs for 166 yards and a TD on the season. Their top receiver against Denver was Byrd, with just three catches.
With Nov. 3rd approaching, maybe it wouldn’t be the worst idea for Belichick to make a trade move for a receiver before then, potentially WRs Kenney Golladay, A.J. Green, Golden Tate or even TEs Evan Engram and David Njoku.