Six years ago, Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers felt honored to play on a high school all-star team coached by a local hero.
To Meyers, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet and learn from an NFL star. He was touched by those moments, even molded by them. Most of all, Meyers said years later, he was grateful to have shared a field with a future league MVP.
That player was fellow Georgia native Cam Newton. And after Meyers’ performance Monday night, that gratitude is surely mutual.
Together, Newton and Meyers dragged the Patriots out of the gutter and back into the win column with a 30-27 triumph over the Jets on Monday Night Football that ended a four-game losing streak. Pats kicker Nick Folk clinched the win with a 51-yard field goal as time expired. Newton returned to his peak passing form, leading a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter and then a game-winning march over the final 47 seconds.
The Pats (3-5) had gone more than six weeks without a victory; before Newton contracted COVID-19, before hopes for this season fell apart and before the defense became decimated by injury and misfortune ... and before Meyers firmly established himself as the Patriots’ go-to target.
On Monday night, he accounted for almost 40 percent of the offense’s total output with a career-high 169 receiving yards on 12 receptions. Meyers was the only pass catcher Newton trusted most of the night. Newton enjoyed a highly efficient outing, though his stat line — 27-of-35 for 274 yards — belied a conservative game called by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels that rarely put the fate of the offense in Newton’s hands.
But when his number was called late, trailing by a touchdown with minutes left, Newton delivered by finding Meyers for a 19 yards on a third-and-20 well in Patriots territory. After a successful fourth-down sneak, Newton hit Damiere Byrd on a 31-yard catch-and-run. That set up several goal-line runs, the last a 1-yard sneak across the goal line at 1:57 remaining that tied the game at 27 apiece.
The Pats defense followed it up by forcing its only three-and-out of the nightwhich took just a minute off the clock. Starting from his own 22-yard line with 47 seconds remaining, Newton followed with a throwaway, an 11-yard screen to James White, two runs around another completion to White and finally a 20-yard strike over the middle to Meyers.
Calling timeout with 3 seconds left on the clock, the Pats called on Folk, who delivered the win with a new season-long field goal despite an aching back.