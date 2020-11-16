FOXBORO — The space between the Patriots’ backs and the wall just grew a little wider.
Unleashing all their recent frustrations, the Pats ran the ball straight down the Ravens’ throat and pulled out a 23-17 rain-drenched win Sunday night. The Patriots physically overwhelmed the league’s No. 1 defense for much of the game, riding Damien Harris to a career-high 121 rushing yards.
Cam Newton rushed for one touchdown and threw for another, finishing 13-of-17 for 118 passing yards.
“We wanted to stand up and show how tough and physical we were,” Harris said. “That was kind of the mentality of the whole team tonight.”
Heavy, whipping rains throughout the second half were not enough to deter the Patriots (4-5) off their new winning course, which started with a disappointingly close victory over the Jets last Monday. Nothing about Sunday felt disappointing. Or close — until the end.
After posting a 13-10 halftime lead, Harris immediately ripped off runs of 16 and 25 yards to cross into Ravens territory. Newton’s favorite target, Jakobi Meyers, followed with a 20-yard catch capped by a late shove courtesy of fiery cornerback Marcus Peters, who gifted the Pats a free trip inside the 5. One play later, Newton put out Baltimore’s fire by galloping untouched across the goal line on a touchdown run off the right side.
The Ravens (6-3) bumbled their next possession, when running back Mark Ingram mishandled a wet direct snap on fourth-and-1 and was forced to fall on it like a grenade. Back with the ball, the Pats called six straight runs before a third-and-goal snap from the Ravens’ 2-yard line. Drifting back after taking a shotgun snap, Newton fired low for a wide-open Meyers, a missed opportunity to put Baltimore to bed early amid monsoon-like conditions, which Patriots kicker Nick Folk nonetheless overcame by drilling a short field goal to lead 23-10.
Sure enough, the Ravens began rallying, as Lamar Jackson zipped passes through a downpour, his last an 18-yard laser to Willie Snead streaking across the end zone with 8 seconds left in the third quarter.
Jackson completed 24 of 34 throws on a pass-heavy night, a function of the Patriots’ early lead and cleverly constructed defensive front that limited his running lanes. The Pats loaded the box and hung safeties on the edges for most of the night, a way to combat Jackson’s speed.
He finished with 55 rushing yards, while Baltimore posted a 4.1 yard per carry average.