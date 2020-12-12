The Patriots coaching staff is standing firmly behind Cam Newton.
In the 24 hours after a 24-3 loss to the Rams, Bill Belichick twice was definitive in saying Newton is the starting quarterback, and on a Friday afternoon conference call, Josh McDaniels made it sound like an easy decision to stick with the former MVP.
“Cam has certainly, he certainly has been the best option for us all year long since he earned the opportunity in training camp,” McDaniels said. “And look, whenever the offense struggles, I know the attention is always going to get turned to that position. Me personally, it’s my responsibility to put us in a position to be more productive than we were last night. Every time we struggle offensively and don’t score enough points to win the game, I know I need to do a better job.
“Quarterback play is dependent on a lot of things to be done right and be executed properly. The quarterback has to do his job, but there are a lot of other people that go into doing that same thing and being a productive offensive unit. Cam works hard. Cam knows what we want to try and do to win. Right now, I think there’s a lot of things we all can do better. We’ve gotta work hard and try and come back and have a good week of preparation in practice and see if we can play better as a unit down in Miami and get this thing back on track.”
As the Patriots sit 6-7, Newton has been held to under 125 passing yards in his last three starts. Jarrett Stidham came on in relief in both Sunday’s blowout win and Thursday’s lopsided loss. With New England’s playoff chances currently sitting at 4 percent, one could make the case that it’s time to see what the Patriots have in the second-year quarterback.
“I just look at each opportunity to evaluate a player as its own entity,” McDaniels said. “Whether he comes in the way he did in the Chargers game and plays a handful of meaningful snaps there or last night. You can only evaluate what you have. And then obviously the biggest body of work we can see from Jarrett is in practice. We’ve had an opportunity to see him improve, particularly on the practice field and over the course of two years. He’s certainly made progress. He’s got room to grow as well. In some some ways he’s made the most of the opportunities but there’s definitely some things we can fix and tweak as we move forward, hopefully, improve from some of the things that we see on tape.”
Newton or Stidham? Belichick is done answering that
Bill Belichick is done answering questions about his starting quarterback situation.
The coach was definitive that he’s sticking with Cam Newton in his postgame press conference after Thursday night’s lopsided loss to the Rams. On Friday morning, he asked if the watching the film had changed anything in his mind, and Belichick offered a terse response.
“I’ve answered that question for the last time,” Belichick said.
In the 24-3 loss to the Rams, Newton was lifted for Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter. Newton went 9-of-16 for 119 yards with an interception, while Stidham was 5-of-7 for 27 in relief. Obviously neither quarterback found the end zone.
Though their playoff chances are down to 4 percent, it’ll still be Newton under center when the 6-7 Patriots head to Miami next weekend.
Later in the video conference, Belichick asked about Stidham’s development in a lengthy exchange. Though he said Stidham is still ascending, Belichick didn’t offer much in the way of specifics.
You can see the full back and forth here:
Q: We’re a year and a half into Jarrett being with the team. Do you know exactly what you have in Jarrett and can you share what you think that is?
Belichick: “I think I’ve talked about that multiple times. [long pause]. Young players —”
Q: Is he still an ascending player in your mind?
Belichick: “Yes.”
Q: What are some of the things he’s shown you in year two, obviously with an odd offseason, that leads you to believe there’s still plenty of growth that’s happened and more to come?
Belichick: “All the things that we’ve talked about. It’s true of most every second-year player. Knowledge of our system, knowledge of the league, building good habits. Building good fundamentals. Gaining experience. Those things are true for all players at that stage of their development.”
Q: How do you think he’s handled being Cam’s backup? It’s obviously not the way the spring looked. It looked like maybe he was going to be the guy and Cam gets signed in June or whatever it was. How’s he handled that process?
Belichick: “Jarrett’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and he’s done everything that he can do and I don’t think you can ask any more of that.”