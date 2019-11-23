DENVER — Boston Celtics star Kemba Walker suffered an apparent head or neck injury that required a stretcher to take him off the floor against the Denver Nuggets Friday night.
Pursuing a rebound late in the second quarter, Walker — with his head down — ran directly into Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye and collapsed to the floor. He stayed down on the court for several moments, and Celtics trainers quickly called for a stretcher. As they waited for the stretcher, Walker’s teammates gathered around him in a circle. Walker appeared to remain motionless throughout.
Walker was diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation, the team announced. Nuggets fans gave Walker a standing ovation as he was stretchered off.