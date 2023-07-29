SPORTS-SOC-COTE-COLUMN-MI

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates with Inter Robert Taylor (16) after scoring a second goal against Atlanta United in the first half of their Leagues Cup group stage match at DRV PNK Stadium Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

 Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald

There was little doubt Argentine icon Lionel Messi would be a transformational player for Inter Miami when he joined the club. Two weeks after stepping off a private jet in Fort Lauderdale to begin this still-hard-to-believe chapter of his career, there is hard evidence he has had a seismic effect on the club and Major League Soccer.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.