Joe Burrow is taking his turn as the NFL’s highest-paid player after agreeing to the latest megadeal for a prominent quarterback leaguewide, just ahead of his fourth season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Burrow, the former No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft who has led the formerly downtrodden Bengals to two straight AFC championship games and a Super Bowl appearance, agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $275 million. The agreement was confirmed Thursday night by a person familiar with the terms.
The $55 million average annual value of Burrow’s deal surpasses the $52.5 million-per-year mark set by quarterback Justin Herbert’s five-year, $262.5 million extension completed in July with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Herbert’s deal eclipsed Lamar Jackson’s five-year, $260 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens in April. Jackson’s deal came on the heels of Jalen Hurts’s five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles earlier that month.
Burrow, Herbert and Hurts became eligible to sign extensions this past offseason, under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association, after completing their third NFL season.
Burrow, 26, had two seasons remaining on his existing contract after the Bengals previously exercised their fifth-year option in his original rookie deal. That contract was to pay him nearly $5.5 million this season and $29.5 million next season.
After having his rookie season cut short by a knee injury, Burrow returned to win comeback player of the year honors for the 2021 season while leading the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. They lost to the Los Angeles Rams, then returned to the AFC championship game last season but were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Burrow suffered a calf injury during training camp this summer but has resumed practicing and is expected to play in the Bengals’ season-opening game Sunday at Cleveland.
He has thrown for 11,774 yards and 82 touchdowns in his three NFL seasons.
