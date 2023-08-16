Last season it felt like no lead was safe for the Red Sox, whose leaky bullpen could never be trusted to close out tight games.
What a difference a year makes.
Boasting arguably its best bullpen since the 2018 playoffs, the Red Sox slammed the door on the Washington Nationals in emphatic fashion Tuesday, retiring 16 of the game’s last 17 batters to pull out a 5-4 win. Pablo Reyes scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth, and from there the Nationals only got one baserunner the rest of the way.
Early on the game felt like a throwback to the pre-pitch clock era, as starting pitchers Josiah Gray and Nick Pivetta labored through some long, drawn out innings. By the end of the third the Red Sox had ground Gray down with 30-plus pitches in the first and third innings, putting him at 77.
The Red Sox wasted no time getting to Gray, with Alex Verdugo leading off the game with a solo home run. Boston struck for two more in the third after Reese McGuire led off the inning with a single, stole second and then advanced to third after back-to-back walks by Rafael Devers and Trevor Story.
That set the stage for Triston Casas, who worked a full count before coming through with a two-run single to make it 3-0.
The Nationals answered back forcefully with a big third inning of their own, capitalizing after Nick Pivetta allowed a leadoff single to Blake Rutherford and back-to-back walks to Lane Thomas and Joey Meneses to load the bases with one out. Keibert Ruiz cut into the deficit with a two-run double. Stone Garrett came through with an RBI double of his own to complete the rally and give the Nationals a 4-3 lead.
Boston immediately loaded the bases with no outs on a Jarren Duran single, a Reyes double and after McGuire reached on catcher’s interference. Verdugo then tied the game with a sacrifice fly, and while McGuire was doubled up trying to take second on the play, the Red Sox retook the lead soon after anyway after Reyes raced home to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Pivetta gave up four runs over 4.1 innings, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out seven, and after he handed the ball off the bullpen was dominant the rest of the way.
Brennan Bernardino, John Schreiber, Chris Martin, Josh Winckowski and Kenley Jansen collectively threw 4.2 scoreless innings of relief, with the Red Sox staff retiring 12 straight Nationals batters between the fourth and eighth innings.
That set the stage for Jansen, who sent down the Nationals in quick succession for his 28th save of the season.
