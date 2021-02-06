Bucs tight end Cameron Brate’s status for Super Bowl 55 appears in mild peril due to a back strain.
Brate, who has 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in three playoff games, did not participate in Friday’s practice, according to the team’s latest injury update. Officially, Brate and receiver Antonio Brown (knee) are listed as questionable for the Super Bowl, though Brown fully participated in Friday’s workout.
Brate’s reliability as another Tom Brady target in the postseason has allowed the team to employ future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski primarily as a blocker in max-protection situations. Second-year reserve Tanner Hudson is the only other tight end on the roster with a reception this season (three catches, 41 yards).