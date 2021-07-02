MILWAUKEE — The Atlanta Hawks fell into an early 20-point hole and couldn’t sustain enough of a rhythm or get enough stops to climb out of it, losing Game 5 to the Milwaukee Bucks, 123-112, Thursday in Milwaukee.
Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 33 points as Milwaukee, missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, pounded Atlanta in the paint, 66-36. Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4.
Khris Middleton added 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, and point guard Jrue Holiday scored 25 points to go along with 13 assists and six rebounds.
The Hawks played without star guard Trae Young, who missed his second straight game due to a right foot bone bruise he suffered in Game 3. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks in scoring with 28 points, making a playoff-high seven 3s.
The Bucks took a 3-2 lead in the series. Game 6 will be at 8:30 p.m. Saturday back in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena.
John Collins chipped in 19 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks.
— The Atlanta Journal-Constitution