Nets lose brickfest Game 3 against Bucks on last-second miss by KD
The Nets have two of the best offensive players in the league and couldn’t get them shots when it mattered most.
Bruce Brown missed two potential game-winners for the Nets in the final 20 seconds — which followed Joe Harris’ misfired jumper on the previous possession — as a scorching hot Kevin Durant stood mostly as a bystander to a wild finish and a Bucks’ victory Thursday, 86-83.
Khris Middleton saved the Bucks by scoring eight points in the final three minutes, salvaging their hopes of upsetting Brooklyn. Milwaukee had its backs against the wall and barely fought its way off.
It was an uncharacteristically low-scoring game for two of the best offensive teams in the NBA. Points were at a premium, especially at the start of the fourth quarter. But then Durant and Middleton came alive, and Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday hit the biggest shot of the night — a spin-move transition lay-up with 11.4 seconds remaining to take a 84-83 advantage.
On the next Nets possession, a broken play finished with Brown driving to the rim and throwing up a wayward attempt. Brown missed four shots in the final 3:33.
Durant scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half — and almost won the game with a trey with 1:23 left — but didn’t take a shot in the final minute until a contested long-distanced heave at the buzzer that hit the back of the rim.
“It looked good,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “But thank God it didn’t go in.”
Clippers change tactics but lose again at Utah; LA now trails series 2-0
SALT LAKE CITY — The Los Angeles Clippers had enough to withstand one run Thursday.
It was the second that ended their night.
Now, a team that has fallen behind two games to none already once in this postseason and lived to tell about it, returns to Los Angeles facing a similar hole.
Will the second time end their season?
“We’re bound to get hot,” Clippers guard Reggie Jackson said.
Predicting what will happen in a series that has defied easy description could be a foolhardy task. Utah won this second-round series opener despite once missing 20 consecutive shots. In Thursday’s Game 2, a 117-111 Jazz victory, the Clippers unraveled and steadied themselves with equally shocking speed. Trailing by 21 in the third quarter after allowing a 24-5 run by Utah, having exhausted nearly every defensive strategy and seen them all backfire against Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, the Clippers finally found their zone, and not in a metaphorical sense.
That the Clippers have been here before is no consolation. Utah is not Dallas. Deep and experienced, with an all-NBA scorer at the helm in Mitchell surrounded by Rudy Gobert, a three-time defensive player of the year whose mere presence altered numerous Clippers drives, Utah has shown a steely resolve through two games and now stands two victories from their first Western Conference final since 2007.