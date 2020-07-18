The Milwaukee Bucks who are in first place in the Eastern Conference and a favorite to win the NBA title are currently without point guard Eric Bledsoe, who tested positive for coronavirus and has yet to join his teammates in the bubble at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando Florida.
“I am asymptomatic and feeling fine,” Bledsoe told ESPN in a statement. “Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando.”
Bledsoe, who has started all 56 games he’s played this year is averaging 15.4 points 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season for Milwaukee. He’s the first player for that franchise to test positive.
If Bledsoe comes back at full strength, his absence isn’t like to overly harm the Bucks as long as he’s back in time for the playoffs. Milwaukee leads the second place Toronto Raptors by 6.5 games going into the eight seeing games that begin July 31. They have seeding games against the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards, whose rosters have both been badly decimated by injury, illness and opt-outs.
Milwaukee’s first seeding game is July 31 against the Boston Celtics.