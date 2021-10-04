FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady’s football life without the New England Patriots continues to be superior to the Patriots’ existence minus Brady.
The quarterback for the ages made his highly anticipated on-field return to Foxborough on a rainy Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. Brady prevailed yet again. He and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Patriots, 19-17, to add a major indignity to the increasing early-season woes of Coach Bill Belichick and Brady’s former team.
Brady was greeted warmly by the crowd and shared a pregame embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft. He became the NFL’s career leader in passing yards, surpassing the record held by Drew Brees. And he joined Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks ever to beat all 32 NFL teams.
Brady completed 22 of 43 passes for 269 yards. Kicker Ryan Succop provided four field goals, including the game-winning 48-yarder with just less than two minutes remaining. The Patriots could not reply and their record for the season dropped to 1-3. Kicker Nick Folk missed a 56-yard field goal try with 55 seconds left, as the ball struck the left upright.
Brady and Belichick had a brief on-field exchange following the game.