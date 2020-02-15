Less than three weeks after his tragic death in a helicopter crash, Kobe Bryant has been named as a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Bryant, a five-time champion during his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was one of four players and four coaches named as finalists for the Hall of Fame’s class of 2020. San Antonio Spurs star and five-time champion Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA all-star Kevin Garnett and 10-time WNBA all-star Tamika Catchings, along with coaches Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Rudy Tomjanovich joined Bryant on the list of finalists.
Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo announced the finalists on Friday at the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in Chicago, noting that “the untimely passing of Kobe Bryant has left us in a state of reflective mourning.”
“When the nominees for the Class of 2020 were announced in December, we knew this class had the potential of being one of the most historic of all time,” Colangelo said in a statement. “We’re proud to honor [Bryant’s] legacy while also recognizing seven other individuals who have meant so much to our game. We congratulate our finalists and those who have supported them on their journeys, and we look forward to revealing the Class of 2020 at the Final Four in Atlanta.”