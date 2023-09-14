BOSTON — The Bruins hopefuls will be making their annual shuffle up to Buffalo for the Prospects Challenge on Thursday, and they will be doing so with a little more pep in their collective step than in previous seasons.
There are jobs to be had in Boston. Technically, that has always been the case, and last season Jakub Lauko did surprisingly crack the lineup when no one expected him to do so. But we haven’t seen this kind of exodus from the B’s roster – including three of their four centers from last year’s 65-win team – in a long time.
“Obviously, guys see some of the holes and some of the messages to the guys is that you’ve got to do what other guys aren’t willing to do,” said Providence coach Ryan Mougenel on Wednesday. “You come to a certain spot where everyone’s capable, and then it’s just the willingness. That’s one thing we saw in Providence. Guys put their toes in early on and then they really dove in by the end of the year. We had a lot of huge growth by the end of the year by a lot of our young pros.”
Mason Lohrei is the top defense prospect, but greater opportunity exists at forward. While none of these kids are expected to take the place of Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci, there are spots in the bottom six. Just who replaces fourth line center Tomas Nosek is still up in the air. The B’s signed veterans Morgan Geekie, Jesper Boqvist and Patrick Brown and their experience would seemingly give them the inside track for the bottom two centermen positions.
But the B’s also used a first-round draft pick (30th overall on 2019) on John Beecher and that holds some cache, too. In his first full pro season in Providence last year, he had 9-14-23 totals in 61 games, but Mougenel said he liked how the 6-foot-3, 215-pound center progressed. He’s got excellent speed for a big man, is a strong penalty killer and has been learning how to use his frame.
“John Beecher’s growth for us has been great,” said Mougenel. “He’s not the only player to come down to Providence and, I wouldn’t necessarily say struggle, but maybe have a bit of an identity issue early on. By the second half, he was our go-to guy for a lot of different situations. His skating obviously separates him from most of his peers down there. The ability to hang on to pucks and get in first on pucks is something that he did really well. And the one thing that we really liked about John, by the end of the year, was willingness to play a physical brand of hockey. It took time. And the one thing we’re allotted in the American League is you have to have patience with players, especially a bigger player, to figure that out. I think John did an amazing job with that.”
Beecher, who also played some left wing last year, said he spent his summer working on his offensive zone capabilities with his shooting and tips. He’s eager to show his worth for an open spot.
“It’s definitely something you look at and it’s enticing,” said Beecher after the rookies’ workout at Warrior Ice Arena. “Obviously everyone coming into camp wants to have a shot and this year’s there’s a bunch of opportunity. I just have to go into camp and try my best.”
On the wing, B’s management has signed a couple of veterans – Alex Chiasson and Danton Heinen – to tryout deals, but that doesn’t mean a rookie can’t break through. Russian-born Georgii Merkulov, signed as a college free agent out of Ohio State as a goal scorer who needed lots of work in the defensive zone. He made good on the former (a team-leading 24 goals in his first season in Providence) and put in some honest work on the latter.
“Maturity is a huge thing with Merk. His personality is kind of stoic and he doesn’t give you much. He was stubborn early on and his growth was huge,” said Mougenel. “His attributes that separate him I’d say is his offensive mind. He’s a pretty clean player, sees the ice extremely well, can make plays on his forward and backhand and really has the ability to complete a lot of plays. When we lost some of our go-to players – (Vinni) Lettieri was out for 25-30 games – Merkulov really stepped up and was really our offensive guy. So I think his ability to buy in was something we were questioning at first and I think everybody had those questions. They obviously see the skill and ability, but is he willing to do it? For us, we were extremely pleased with his willingness.”
Fabian Lysell, the B’s first-round pick (21st overall) in 2021 and arguably their most skilled forward prospect, said he’s fully healthy since suffering a season-ending concussion in the Calder Cup playoffs last spring. He should make push for a roster spot.
“It’s my third (camp) and I’ve grown a lot both on and off the ice and I think that’s going to help me. It’s a process. It’s a month of hard work and you’re trying to prove yourself that you can play in the NHL. I’m excited for it,” said Lysell.
Another forward to keep on is Luke Toporowski, who had his season limited to 47 games because of a knee injury but managed to pump in 15 goals.
The B’s rookies will open the tourney on Friday against the Penguins prospects (3:30 p.m.), play the Canadiens on Saturday (3:30 p.m.) and finish up against the Devils on Monday (10 a.m.).
