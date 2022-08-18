HAMILTON, Mass. — Boston Bruins hockey season is just around the corner, and the team’s popularity was readily apparent with a large number of young girls and boys wearing jerseys with the names of current and past players at the ‘When You Read You Score’ event at Hamilton-Wenham Library. B’s mascot Blades was on hand and took pictures in front of a large painting of T.D. Garden ice.






