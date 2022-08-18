HAMILTON, Mass. — Boston Bruins hockey season is just around the corner, and the team’s popularity was readily apparent with a large number of young girls and boys wearing jerseys with the names of current and past players at the ‘When You Read You Score’ event at Hamilton-Wenham Library. B’s mascot Blades was on hand and took pictures in front of a large painting of T.D. Garden ice.
Seven-year-old Gabriela Meyers won a hockey puck for correctly answering the trivia question about the name of the captain. Meyers and her three-year old brother Sebastian, who are from Rowley, were decked out in Bergeron jerseys.
The event marked the conclusion of thIS YEAR’S popular ‘When You Read You Score’ program that started in 2009. Over 80 libraries across the state applied and the list was whittled down to nine with the final event in Hamilton. Blades delighted young fans, who were able to win prizes by taking part in hockey trivia.
“We met our goal of 500 books read so it was a big success,” said children’s librarian Lorraine Der. “We love the support of the Massachusetts board of libraries and the Boston Bruins.”
This year marks the 13th the Bruins have partnered with libraries in the state working to encourage young people to read more and several players put together their list of best books for children.
Seven-year-old twins Daniel and Caroline Mulvehill of Hamilton got their own library cards right before the reading challenge started, and put them to good use, each reading 25 books. Caroline is an ice skater while her brother is in the Bruins Learn to Play program and a big hockey fan.
A table was set up with Go Bruins signs, stickers, wrist bands, and tattoos for the kids to take. Therapy dog Oliver, a rescue whose mission is spreading smiles, was also a big hit. After games, trivia, mask making, and photos with Blades the program concluded with ice cream.
The Blades Summer Reading Challenge started in 2020 during the pandemic when summer reading programs were remote. The object is to avoid loss of skills learned in school that might slip during the summer. A study showed children that read increase vocabulary and comprehension.
Hockey players recommending their favorites including Patrice Bergeron with choices Goodnight Hockey, Bedtime for Batman, and Fancy Nancy Books. Brad Marchand picked All By Myself and Green Eggs and Ham while Charlie McAvoy liked Goodnight Moon and Hunger Games Trilogy.
Recommended by goalies Jeremy Swayman was The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Hampus Lindholm went with The Magic Hockey Stick. Members of the Boston Pride women’s pro team also contributed with a list of their own including Harry Potter (all seven).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.