CALGARY — The David Backes era in Boston has reached its end.
On Friday, the Bruins traded Backes, prospect Axel Andersson and their 2020 first-round draft pick to the Anaheim Ducks for right wing Ondrej Kase. The Bruins will also retain 25 percent of Backes’ salary.
“(Kase is) a young, talented player that’s a significant producer while five-on-five, has shown versatility to adapt his game on different lines and his shot volume has increased over the years,” said Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. “It addresses a need.”
The 24-year-old Kase plays on the right wing — a position at which the Bruins have been trying to improve. He has appeared in 49 games with the Ducks this season, recording seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward has skated in 198 career NHL games, totaling 43 goals and 53 assists for 96 points, all with Anaheim. He was originally taken in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
Kase could slot in to play on the second line at right wing alongside David Krejci, or they could give him a role to the right of Charlie Coyle on the third line.
It sounds like they’ll see what they have with him in the top six first.
“Easiest thing is to say we’ll try him with Krejci, and we probably will, and go from there,” Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday in Calgary.
Backes, 35, has appeared in 16 games with Boston this season, registering one goal and two assists for three points. He has skated in 944 career NHL games, totaling 245 goals and 309 assists for 554 points.
“I want to thank David and wish Kelly and their family the very best,” said Sweeney. “He was a tremendous person and leader. He made an impact on our team and the development of our players”
The Bruins waived Backes in January and mutually agreed he would not report to AHL Providence. Reports emerged Friday morning he was likely going to be sent to a Western Conference club.
Andersson, 20, has skated in 41 games with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL this season, recording two goals and 20 assists for 22 points. He was originally selected by Boston in the second round (57th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Kase is on injured reserve and hasn’t played since Feb. 9, and he won’t join the Bruins until they return to Boston.
The Bruins might not be done yet, but if they are, it’s a move that propels them forward.
“I don’t know what will be or can be done,” Sweeney said. “We’ll continue to make calls and look at different opportunities. … For us, we’ve addressed what we think (is a) need and it also doesn’t take away from any of the players we have.”