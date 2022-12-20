BOSTON — The good hockey that the Bruins are playing is coming only in spurts these days.
On Monday at the Garden, they continued their trend of starting slowly, amassed a too-easy four-goal lead over the Florida Panthers, and then watched it nearly evaporate in a blink of an eye.
But if this is what passes for a slump, the B’s will surely take it.
The B’s improved to 25-4-2 with an uneven but entertaining 7-3 victory over the Panthers with six different goal-scorers, despite being outshot 39-26. They’ve yet to lose in regulation at the Garden this year (17-0-2).
“We’re a little loose right now, but we’re winning. It’s a fine balance in how much you push and how much you let guys work through things,” said coach Jim Montgomery. “With the season being so long, you’re going to have times when your team is on top of your game and times when you’re not. I think everyone in our room recognizes that we’re probably not great 200 feet for 60 minutes right now. But it seems like we go in spurts and we pull away. It’s not ideal, but you have to be somewhat realistic that you’re going to go through moments like this and if you can learn as we win, it’s better than learning as you lose. But the losses will come and we’ll learn better.”
Montgomery could chuckle at that last thought. When you’re 21 games over .500 just 31 games into the season, these are first-world problems the B’s are experiencing. They are still getting the goals when they need them, and they’re still getting the saves when they need them.
That was the story of the third period. Taking a tenuous 5-3 lead into the final 20 minutes, the B’s and Linus Ullmark (36 saves) had to come up with a hairy 4-on-3 penalty kill before Patrice Bergeron (11) beat Spencer Knight with a wrist shot at 8:32, one of several that Knight would have had when he’s on his game. Bergeron, who also had two assists, added his 12th of the season on a power play at 13:18 to finish off the Panthers.
The highlight Ullmark save came when the B’s, still up by just two, were repeatedly turning the puck over and he flashed his glove to snare a Gustav Forlsin shot from the high slot.
“He’s been doing that all year for us. It’s a timely save as well,” said Brandon Carlo, who on Monday became the last roster skater to score a goal. “Those are big opportunities for us to feed off of his energy and the way he’s been playing. I think we all look at each other and say ‘All right, let’s get going here. Linus is holding us in here.’”
As has been the case lately, the B’s meandered into the game. Befitting their status as a team just outside the Eastern Conference playoff structure, the Panthers had more jump in the first handful of shifts, even without their top forward Sasha Barkov.
But the next thing they knew, the B’s had thrown a three-spot on them in the first period.
First Connor Clifton picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone with speed and drove to the net on the right side before throwing the puck on Knight with Taylor Hall in front. Knight made the initial stop but the fat rebound was laying out on the right side and Clifton never stopped skating, pouncing on the loose puck and roofing it for his third goal at 10:51.
The B’s made it 3-0 on a couple of medium-range wristers from Carlo and then Charlie Coyle (9), and Knight did not look much like the netminder who posted 37 saves on Nov. 23 in Sunrise to give the B’s one of their four regulation losses.
The good times continued to roll early in the second period after Forsling shot the puck out of the rink for a delay call and David Pastrnak scored on a rebound put-back on the power play, his 21st of the season, at 1:38.
It looked like the romp was on, but if the B’s thought it was going to be an easy night, the Panthers disabused them of that notion with three goals in 5:20.
First, Sam Reinhart got the Panthers on the board at 3:02 when he jammed home a rebound.
At 5:02, Eric Staal scored on a one-timer that Ullmark got a piece of but could not keep out of the net.
It was officially a game again at 8:21 when, out of a net-front scrum, Carter Verhaege nudged the puck under Ullmark’s pad and over the goal line. Derek Forbort quickly pulled it back but a quick review confirmed the goal.
“I think if we had a younger team, I probably would have called a timeout,” said Montgomery. “But with the leadership we have, they’re saying the right things on the bench. It’s not like I can call a timeout and say anything better.”
The B’s had to come up with a big kill when Pastrnak was called for an illegal check to the head of Marc Staal at 8:32, but the PK groupings did their job and then the B’s extended the lead again.
Hampus Lindholm led a rush out of the B’s zone to create an odd-man rush. He played catch with David Krejci on the right wing, deflecting Krejci’s return pass toward the net. It hit the post, but bounced out to Krejci (10) and he calmly snapped it into the empty net when his teammates were already celebrating, believing Lindholm’s tip went in.
That gave the B’s a 5-3 lead, but with the Panthers spending plenty of time in the B’s zone, it didn’t feel all that safe of a lead going into the third period. Despite a couple of shaky moments early, however, the B’s finally did deliver the knockout blows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.