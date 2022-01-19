The Bruins have played enough good hockey over the first two weeks of 2022 to reasonably believe what happened on Tuesday night at the Garden was an aberration.
They better hope it is.
After the feel-good event of Willie O’Ree’s number retirement ceremony, the B’s killed the vibe by playing a simply awful first period against the Carolina Hurricanes en route to a well-earned 7-1 beating.
It was not even as close as that lopsided score indicated.
Was this just one of those nights that every team experiences over the course of an 82-game schedule, or the start of a backslide? We’ll have a better idea of that when the B’s get back at it Thursday hosting Washington.
But it wasn’t a great sign that the thumping came in a measuring-stick kind of game against the Canes, who shut the B’s out back in October.
The only team that mattered in coach Bruce Cassidy’s assessments, however, was his own.
“It’s problematic against anybody, to be honest with you,” said Cassidy. “It’s Game 36, so a measuring stick? I don’t know. We’re building our game. We’ve been playing well, better lately, much better than the start of the year. Not tonight obviously. We had nothing. They were clearly better than us in every area, so this is less about the opponent, more about where we’re at. Obviously they forecheck hard, they do some of the things top teams do well, they’re hard on pucks, they get on top of you, get to the front of the net. We weren’t nearly good enough. And we wouldn’t have been good enough against the worst team in the league. We just weren’t competitive, and we paid the price.”
Patrice Bergeron, who was all for “burning the tape” on this one, had no explanation for the performance.
“It was very disappointing the way we played, the way we showed up, the way we started the game,” said Bergeron, who had the only Bruin goal. “We were very flat and it stayed flat the whole game.”
One of the hallmarks of the B’s recent surge was the emergence of their bottom six, but in the first period the B’s third line was on the ice for three goals against and the fourth line was on for two as the B’s lost their checks all over the ice and the Canes ran out to a stunning 5-1 lead in the first 20 minutes for an early knockout punch.
It was easily the B’s worst period of the year.
Teuvo Teravainen got the Canes on the board first at 3:44 when, after Tuukka Rask stopped a 2-on-1 offering, he converted a Jaccob Slavin pass. At 6:03, Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his first of two goals when he was left all alone in front of the net to put back a big Rask rebound.
It looked like the B’s might get their legs under them when Bergeron scored on a deflection for a power-play goal at 11:13 — snapping a streak of 35 straight penalties killed by Carolina.
But it did not take long to learn that this would not be the B’s night. Just 13 seconds later, Kotkaniemi deflected home a Slavin shot and the Canes had their two-goal bulge back with the B’s fourth line and defense pairing of Brandon Carlo and Urho Vaakanainen on the ice.