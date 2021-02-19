The Boston Bruins proved to be an extremely likable team through the first quarter of this most unusual of seasons. They battled in every game, making spirited comebacks and standing up physically whenever challenged. No hole was too deep from which to climb.
But sometimes you get what you deserve, and that’s what happened to the B’s on Thursday.
The B’s were outplayed for most of the night by the hard-working New Jersey Devils, and though they made a late push in the third period, they dropped their first game at the Garden, 3-2. For the first time this season, they have now dropped two straight in regulation, and coach Bruce Cassidy did not like his team’s overall competitiveness.
“I just thought they were winning the races and winning the one-on-one puck battles,” said Cassidy. “You’d think after [four] days off of not playing we’d be a hungrier team. So we’ll address that. In the third, I thought we competed much better to get ourselves back in the game. We did, but not quite good enough.”
To make matters worse, the B’s lost David Krejci to a lower body injury in the first period. Cassidy did not have an update on the severity of the injury, though it sounded feasible that Krejci won’t be making the trip to Lake Tahoe for Sunday’s outdoor game. Cassidy mentioned Jack Studnicka as a possible call-up.
As poorly as the B’s played in the first two periods, they did make it a game late.
The B’s fell down 3-1 in the second period and could not gain much traction early in the third. But after the B’s killed off 1:25 of five-on-three time midway through the period, Devils defenseman Ty Smith opened the door a crack, taking a delay-of-game penalty with 2:11 left in regulation. With Jaroslav Halak pulled for an extra skater, Charlie McAvoy tipped home a David Pastrnak long-distance shot to get within a goal with 1:06 left.
Then, in the waning seconds, Pastrnak blasted a shot that goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was able to get his left arm on and the Devils hung on for the victory.
If the B’s played the first two periods like they did the last two minutes, it might have been a different story. Playing their first game at the Garden since Jan. 28, the Bruins had some good shifts to start the game, but it went downhill quickly.
The B’s were guilty of various mistakes in the first — over-passing in the offensive zone, giveaways in the defensive zone — and were more often than not beaten to loose pucks. The over-passing is a recurring bugaboo.
With four days off in between games, Cassidy mixed up his forward lines, most notably putting Jake DeBrusk up with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand and moving Pastrnak to the Krejci-Nick Ritchie line. But Cassidy was forced to change them all up again when Krejci did not come out for the second period.