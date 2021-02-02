This time, a three-goal deficit could not keep the Bruins from getting two points.
For the second time in as many games, the B’s overcame a 3-0 lead by the Washington Capitals. But after losing in overtime Saturday, on Monday after they stormed back to tie it, they then won it in regulation, 5-3.
It was Brandon Carlo who gave the Bruins a 4-3 lead with 2:37 left in the game with a one-timer slapper that stood up as the game-winner, then Brad Marchand salted it away with an empty-netter to cap the win of the year in this young season.
This comeback was not as easy to see coming. The B’s were not very good in the first half of the game. But they got great plays in the offensive zone by young defensemen Jakub Zboril and Jeremy Lauzon and Trent Frederic’s well-timed bout with Tom Wilson had everyone talking after the game.
“To go up against that guy is not an easy task and Freddie is just fearless in that regard,” said Carlo, marveling at the rookie’s willingness to tangle with one of the toughest fighters in the league. “He really got that whole thing jump-started with the comeback and he’s a big reason why we won tonight.”
The B’s once again handed the Caps a big lead — this one more deserved than the one they gave them on Saturday — but again they kept with it. David Pastrnak had put the B’s on the board with his first of the season in the second period and then pulled the B’s to within one at 6:08 of the third period.
Wilson tried to stem the B’s momentum by dropping the gloves with rookie Frederic, who hung in there pretty well with the rugged Cap and lifted the B’s bench even more.
Frederic had tried to get Wilson to go on Saturday when the B’s fell down 3-0, but with the B’s gaining a head of steam, the veteran decided to give the kid a shot.
“Both games we were down. It’s tough with no fans and trying to get a spark. Both games the opportunity presented itself. But it takes two,” said Frederic.
After the two traded punches, with Wilson’s helmet popping off, the Cap scored the takedown, using Frederic’s momentum to get him down. But the B’s clearly got more juice out of it. It certainly jazzed Frederic’s coach.
“Freddy had a lot to do with [the comeback],” said Bruce Cassidy. “The scrap with Wilson kind of got everyone’s attention on the bench. That’s arguably the toughest guy in the National Hockey League. [Zdeno Chara] would be in that mix, too, obviously. But Freddy stood in there and gave us a bit of a boost. I don’t know what it does to their team, but I know it gives us a boost.”
And with 6:53 left in regulation, the B’s tied it up. Lauzon made a terrific rush up his off side and made a nice backhand pass to Craig Smith, who pumped it into the half-empty net to even it.”[Lauzon] made a great pass to the backdoor there and I just had to get my stick on the ice,” said Smith.
The B’s had the Caps on the hook then, and this time they did not let them wriggle off.
On the winner, Anders Bjork created a turnover in the offensive zone and Sean Kuraly allowed Carlo to walk into a one-timer, whistling it over Vitek Vanecek’s shoulder.
“That felt good,” said Carlo about his blast that handed the Caps’ their first regulation loss of the season. “Sean did a good job down there controlling the puck, working his way to the other side of the net and finding me.”