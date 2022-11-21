TAMPA — The Bruins may be done with doormats for a while, but it just doesn’t matter.
Facing the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning, the B’s took the Bolts’ first-round punch and then withstood a late rally to score their seventh straight victory, a 5-3 win at Amalie Arena on Monday.
The B’s got five different goal-scorers but the highlight of the night was a secondary assist off the stick of Patrice Bergeron that earned the captain his 1,000th career point.
And as usual, the win would not have been possible without the work of Linus Ullmark, who made 32 saves.
The B’s knew they’d be seeing a tougher test than they got on their home ice by the likes of the Blackhawks or Canucks, and the first 10 minutes did not disappoint. The Lightning landed the first nine shots on goal and seemingly beat the Bruins to every loose puck.
Ullmark played well in the early going to keep the B’s in it while they tried to find their legs and minds. But just when the B’s were starting to get their game in order, the Bolts finally got on the board. Alex Killorn pushed the puck behind the net to Steven Stamkos and Stamkos fed Nick Paul in the left side of the slot. Paul wasted no time in firing a shot that beat Ullmark to the far side at 8:57.
But the B’s continued to work on their game and evened it up on a David Krejci bomb, his fourth goal in three games. Krejci took a cross-ice diagonal pass from Charlie McAvoy and gained the offensive zone unopposed. From above the right circle, he unleashed a slapper that simply beat goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy to the blocker side at 15:36.
The B’s actually had a chance to take a lead before the period was out when they got the first power play of the game with just under a minute to go. But their PP was off-kilter, highlighted by a friendly fire collision between Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak. Paul had a last-second breakaway which drew a Brad Marchand slashing penalty to nullify the rest of the Bruin man advantage.
But the B’s had gotten the momentum moving in their direction and, in a matter of 31 seconds in the second period, they had a two-goal lead.
The go-ahead goal came on the power play after Pierre-Edoard Bellemare broke Pavel Zacha’s stick with a slash. On the advantage, Krejci fed Zacha for a one-timer that Vasilevskiy stopped but could not control the rebound. Nick Foligno, who took a handful of stitches after catching an errant puck in the face at the morning skate, stretched to knock the loose puck past the netminder for his fourth of the year at 5:07.
Then on the next shift, the B’s made it 3-1, though they needed some help to make it stick. Taylor Hall fed an onrushing Trent Frederic in the slot and Frederic got a backhander on net that trickled behind Vasilevskiy in the crease. As Zach Bogosian knocked Charlie Coyle into the net and knocked it off its moorings, Coyle swept it over the goal line. It was initially waved off but a video review rightly reversed the call and Coyle had his sixth of the year.
The B’s stretched the lead to 4-1 with the milestone goal. Bergeron started a rush that ended up with Marchand gloving an airborne puck and beating Vasilevskiy with a quick wrister. It was not only Marchand’s first 5-on-5 goal of the season but Bergeron picked up the secondary assist for his 1,000th career point (Marchand immediately pointed at Bergeron in case the scorekeeper missed it).
The entire Bruin bench emptied to congratulate him while the many Bruins’ fans at Amalie Arena started a “Bergy! Bergy!” chant.
The B’s dominated the second, outshooting the Bolts 14-7, but they didn’t escape unscathed. Frederic crashed hard into the end boards and was favoring his left arm as he left the ice. He went back into the game briefly but did not return for the third period.
The teams traded goals early in the third just 11 seconds apart. First Pastrnak scored his 12th of the season on the power play, but the B’s got a little sloppy on the next shift. They coughed up the puck on a Hampus Lindholm-Tomas Nosek exchange in their own slot, resulting an easy Rudolfs Balcers goal at 4:02.
That allowed the Lightning back in the game and, after a ticky-tack slashing penalty on Coyle, they made it 5-3 on a Paul PP goal at 10:38.
But thanks to Ullmark, that’s as close as they would get.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.