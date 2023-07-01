After sitting on their hands for the first two rounds of the draft, the Bruins made their first selection of the NHL draft in Nashville on Thursday, taking center Christopher Pelosi, a New Jersey product who is headed for Quinnipiac, with the 92nd overall selection.
In 43 games for Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, 6-foot-1, 181-pound Pelosi had 13-6-19 totals.
At the moment, it looks like a reach. Pelosi was ranked 127th among North American skaters. We’ll see what kind of player he turns out to be.
With the 124th pick, the B’s took another center, Beckett Hendrickson from the US National Team Development Program. The 6-foot-2, 174-pound pivot is the son of long-timer NHLer Darby Hendrickson. He had 13-21-34 in NTDP play.
Hendrickson, a Minnetonka, Minn.. native, is committed to the University of Minnesota for the 2024-24 season.
In the sixth round, the Bruins selected another centerman — Cornell-bound Ryan Walsh — with the 188th pick. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Rochester, N.Y., set scoring records for Cedar Rapids in the United States Hockey League in 2022-23 with 30 goals and 49 assists for 79 points in just 61 games.
Boston picked up a pair of Swedish players in the seventh round, first selecting winger Casper Nassen with the 214th pick. He played 48 games for Vasteras in the Swedish junior league, scoring 23 goals with 17 assists and made a handful of appearances with club's senior team.
With its final pick, Boston took defenseman Kristian Kostadinski. He played 43 games in the Swedish junior league, totaling 10 points with 69 penalty minutes and a plus-10
