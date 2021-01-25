The new heavy line of Trent Frederic, Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith had a hand in the Bruins’s first three goals and four of the half-dozen to lead the B’s to a 6-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday night at TD Garden.
The B’s played a very good first period and got on the board first on a power-play goal from Patrice Bergeron. Frederic, bumped up to play on the third line after solid work on the fourth, used his strength along the boards to hang on to the puck and draw a holding penalty on Flyer defenseman Mark Friedman. Fourteen seconds later, the B’s had the lead. Frederic later induced Friedman to take an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
After a Bergeron faceoff win, Charlie McAvoy, playing on the first power-play unit in the absence of Matt Grzelcyk, moved the puck to the left side to David Krejci. Krejci tossed the puck toward the net where Bergeron and Nick Ritchie were doing battle with a couple of Flyers. The puck squirted to the left, Bergeron located it and slipped it behind Carter Hart for a 1-0 lead at 8:09.