The Bruins may have coughed up a couple of leads and their play was not exactly fluid. But they were quite pleased with themselves — and they had every right to be.
Not only were they playing their first game back after a Western swing — often the death knell in the best of circumstances — but they were facing a New York Islander team that has frustrated them for a couple of years.
But the B’s grinded it out until the end and prevailed in a shootout, 4-3, on Tuesday at the Garden to improve their NHL-best record to 23-4-1 overall and 15-0-1 at home.
Jake DeBrusk must have enjoyed playing the hero with his game-winner in Vegas on Sunday because he clung dearly to the role on Tuesday, figuring in all three regulation goals (2-1-3) and then scoring in the shootout, along with David Pastrnak. Linus Ullmark, meanwhile, was terrific when he had to be, especially early in the first period when the B’s play had a zombie-like quality to it. He improved to 17-1 with a 1.83 GAA and .938 save percentage.
The Islanders had wiped out an early, somewhat flukey 2-0 Bruins lead and then Casey Cizikas tied it up once again at 3-3 at 4:40 of the third period on a typical Islander goal.
In overtime, the B’s outshot the Isles 6-1 — Ullmark stoned Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the Islanders’ only shot — but they had to wait till the shootout to finally nail it down.
