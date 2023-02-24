The Bruins did some one-stop shopping for their stretch run that they hope will end sometime in June.
A week ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, GM Don Sweeney fortified both the blue line and the bottom six forward corps by obtaining defenseman Dmitry Orlov and rugged right wing Garnet Hathaway for Craig Smith — who was on an expiring contract and most likely headed out of the lineup when the B’s got fully healthy — and three picks, the B’s 2023 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and a 2024 third-round pick. Both Orlov and Hathaway are 31.
The B’s were already a Stanley Cup favorite by virtue of their 43-8-5 record going into Thursday’s game in Seattle and there is little doubt that they got better – and nastier. And the B’s have felt the latter. Two years ago, Orlov delivered a high hit that knocked former Bruin Kevan Miller out of the playoffs in the B’s-Capitals playoff series. And in January of last season, Hathaway knocked Brad Marchand out of game with an edgy hit that, like the Orlov shot, was not penalized.
The 5-11, 215-pound Orlov is a solid defender who can pitch in offensively. He was second on the Caps in ice time with 22:43, has played some on both the penalty kill and power play and had 3-16-19 totals in 43 games. The 6-3, 208-pound Hathaway, a Maine native and Brown alum, has 9-7-16 totals in 59 games and has averaged 12:06 in ice time, while also seeing time on the PK.
Orlov is a left shot, but one of the several things Sweeney likes is his ability to play both sides.
“He’s equally adept at it,” said Sweeney, who gave kudos to his capoligist, Evan Gold, for making the money work. “He’s a very good puck mover. He looks to get up into the rush. He has a shot mentality on the offensive blue line, certainly defends with conviction. And he does have an open ice mindset at times to take away time and space effectively. We just think there’s a real good hockey player there who has won a Stanley Cup (in 2018) and adds to our group.”
While it seems fairly obvious where Hathaway will fit in – on the right side of either the third or fourth line – the fit for Orlov is a little more tricky. The B’s have played with the same six defensemen for months now. Seventh D-man Jakub Zboril – who played Thursday as the B’s went with 11 forwards and seven D with the departure of Smith – has played just 6:47 since Nov. 23. The versatility that Sweeney alluded to could put him anywhere in the lineup, whether he subs in for Matt Grzelcyk next to Charlie McAvoy on the top pair or jumps in for Connor Clifton on the third pair.
Sweeney said he’ll monitor the league between now and the March 3 trade deadline to see if anything else comes, but won’t be overly aggressive in adding anything else. His players should already have the message.
Sweeney expected the new players, whom he said were initially “shocked” at the news, to travel Friday and meet up with the team in Vancouver, though he said it will be up to them and coach Jim Montgomery when they don the uniform for the first time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.