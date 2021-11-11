Boston bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy went into Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators looking for that elusive full 60-minute effort from his team. After the game, the Bruins’ coach made it clear that the search continues, despite the win.
But Cassidy is hoping that what he’ll be able to inject into the lineup for Thursday’s game against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will get the B’s closer to what the coach desires.
Nick Foligno, out since the second game of the season with an upper body injury, will be available and seemed very much raring to go on Wednesday.
“I’m forcing them to put me in. I’m just going to show up,” said Foligno with a grin.
While Foligno does bring a marketable skill set, it’s that kind of personality that Cassidy believes might be a missing link in his team’s play. And the coach sounded just as eager to put him in the lineup as Foligno is to play.
“I’ll describe them as intangibles, of why you sign players, why players might have value that you might not see just watching a hockey games, or whatever sport. And he has those,” said Cassidy.
Bruins, Oilers to honor Cave
The Bruins will honor former Bruin and Oiler Colby Cave, who died on April 11, 2020, from a brain bleed, before Thursday’s game. Cassidy, who coached Cave in Providence, met with his widow Emily at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday.
“It was tough,” said Cassidy of the loss. “Colby was one of the most genuine kids I ever coached ... no one saw it coming obviously, so it’s difficult. Difficult for the family, much more difficult for his family and Emily. Still, it’s jarring. Hopefully she’s doing well. Sounds like she is. Hopefully she’ll have some positive experiences while she’s here in New England.”