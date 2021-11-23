When you lose in the fashion that the Bruins lost on Sunday to the Calgary Flames — disheartening could be one word for the 4-0 defeat — you expect there to be some changes.
Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t exactly overhaul his lineup at Tuesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, or even substitute any personnel. But he did make one noteworthy tweak in advance of Wednesday’s game in Buffalo. He flipped Matt Grzelcyk up to play on the top pair with Charlie McAvoy and dropped Derek Forbort to the second pair to play with Brandon Carlo.
Cassidy has been clear that the Forbort-McAvoy pairing did not have a good night in the Calgary loss, but the coach said his reasoning was multi-pronged. Not only did that top pair have its troubles, Cassidy hasn’t been wild about either Grzelcyk’s or Carlo’s game so far. Carlo at first was paired with Mike Reilly, who wound up in the press box for two games. Carlo (1-1-2, minus-1 in 15 games) hasn’t been at his best this year, either, and Cassidy hopes a change in focus will bring it out.
“Griz and Charlie have played well together, we know that, and the only guy Forbort hasn’t partnered with is Carlo, so at some point I was probably going to look at it to see.,” said Cassidy on Tuesday before the team chartered to Buffalo. “But Griz I think right now is off a little bit and I think playing with Charlie will get him back on track.”
While he’s seen the odd shift with his Boston University teammate here and there this year, Grzelcyk was looking forward to seeing a little more time with McAvoy.
“I think we have a lot chemistry going back to college. I think when I’m out there [with McAvoy], I kind of have that attack mentality, so hopefully I’ll get a little more of that playing with him and hopefully continue that the rest of the year,” said Grzelcyk.
Top line looking to regain form
Brad Marchand has his eight-game point streak snapped in the loss to Calgary and has been relatively quiet the last couple of games after a terrific start to the season. Cassidy, who was chatting with Marchand at the end of practice, believes the issue encompasses the entire line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.
“I think their line is circling too much, in general, so they’re not supporting each other well enough. You know when they’re on, they’re getting those bang-bang plays into the slot, to the right shot. Teams obviously identify those plays and try to take them away. But still, they’re able to pull them off. But I don’t think their puck support hasn’t been where it typically is,” said Cassidy, adding the line hasn’t been as clean through the neutral zone.
“They’re not getting those attacks that they normally get. They had one the other night, a 2-on-1. We hit the weak side D and Pasta’s stretching out and all of a sudden we’re gone. They over-commit. But we didn’t take advantage of it. But you’re seeing less of that because of lack of support.”