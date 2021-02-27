NEW YORK — That tight-checking, highly competitive Bruins that got off to such a good start to the season? That team has been nowhere to be found the last two nights, and 24 hours after being run out of Nassau Coliseum by the Islanders, the B’s had the same number done to them by the Rangers at Madison Square Garden Friday.
Similar to Thursday’s game on Long Island, the Bruins were in this one late in the second period, only to give up four straight goals and lose 6-2 to the Rangers.
Yes, the B’s are riddled with injuries and some young players are being forced into and up in the lineup. But the biggest missing ingredient these last two nights has been their competitive DNA.
Smarting from a brutal third-period showing in their 7-2 drubbing at the hands of the Islanders on Thursday, the Bruins did not exactly come out for the first period breathing fire. In fact, the Rangers took it to them physically, both with their shoulders and their legs, winning races and battles all over the ice.
The B’s appeared poised to climb back in this one, especially after they got Brendan Lemieux to take a roughing penalty on Jake DeBrusk after DeBrusk jammed the net.
But when Nick Ritchie took an offensive zone tripping penalty with 1:18 left in the period, the sky fell for the second straight night.
Ten seconds after Ritchie took a seat in the box, Colin Blackwell tipped a blue-line shot past Tuukka Rask.
to give the Rangers their two-goal lead back.
They weren’t done. Just 12 seconds later, Chris Kreider easily shook off a Vaakanainen check attempt behind the Bruins net, came out on the other side and threw the puck on net, banking it off McAvoy and in.
It was shaping up as one of those nights. Again.
The Rangers tacked on two more in the first four minutes of the third. and the only objective left was to mitigate the embarrassment. Marchand scored his 10th of the season, his 300th career goal.