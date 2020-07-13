Surprises are fairly common during training camps, and teams generally welcome them.
Maybe not this summer, though. The best surprise a team could get would be a camp with no surprises at all — and those cases may be rare.
The Bruins, for example, couldn’t even get to Monday’s first day of camp without navigating around the coronavirus pandemic that stopped the regular season in March: One of their players returned a positive test last month when he attempted to join optional, small-group Phase 2 workouts at Warrior Ice Arena, and defenseman Steven Kampfer, a candidate for promotion from AHL Providence, announced on Saturday that he had opted out of Phase 3 and the remainder of the season, citing his wife and son’s congenital heart defects and complications they could experience if exposed to COVID-19.
General manager Don Sweeney said on Sunday that he didn’t expect other opt-outs by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline, and while allowing for the potential, temporary absence of “one or two” players who hadn’t completed international quarantine restrictions, Sweeney expected an expanded roster of 19 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goalies to begin preparing for a relatively quick run-up to the resumption of the season. The Bruins are due in the Eastern Conference hub city of Toronto on Sunday, July 26, will play one exhibition game that week, and have a game scheduled against the Flyers on Sunday, Aug. 2.
“We’re all excited about playing hockey again,” Sweeney said.