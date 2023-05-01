The 2022-23 Bruins made history in the regular season. Now, they are just history.
The 65-win team blew a 3-1 series lead, and then a late one-goal lead to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 at the Garden on Sunday night before Carter Verhaege scored at 8:35 of overtime to lift the Floridians to a shocking 4-3 victory.
The Bruins have known heartbreak before in the last half-century. The ’71 loss to the Canadiens. The ’79 too-many-men defeat, again to the Habs. Of a more recent vintage, there was the blown 3-0 series lead to the Flyers in 2010 and the Game 7 defeat on home ice in 2019 to the Blues. But this is right up there with the most shocking, ignominious playoff losses in their 99-year history.
But the Panthers earned every bit of this series, proving more resilient than the team that set the record for most wins and points in a season.
If this is the last we see of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, it’s a very tough way to go out for two guys who should have their numbers in the rafters at some point.
“The regular season was very special with what we were able to build together. But at the end of the day, you play the regular season to get a spot in the playoffs to play for a Stanley Cup and that’s the goal every year, to play for a Stanley Cup, not to dominate the regular season,” said Brad Marchand in a hushed Bruins dressing room. “It was special what we were able to build, what we were able to do together. But we fell short of our goal.”
Coach Jim Montgomery, who pushed all the right buttons in the regular, lost the magic touch in the post-season as he made some decisions that will be second-guessed for years to come. He himself said the choice to split up Bergeron and Marchand to start Game 5 when the team was poised to close it out is one that he regrets. There are others that are highly debatable as well.
“I guess the words that come to mind right now are disappointment, confusion,” said Montgomery of his emotions. “And then I’d say the other part is, if you start looking at the season, it was an honor to coach that group,” said Montgomery. “I know we didn’t get to where we wanted, I get that. But their profressionalism, their work ethic, their commitment to being pros, it was a joy to be around.”
The B’s almost got through to the next round.
With the Florida goalie pulled, Brandon Montour scored his second goal of the game to tie it with 59.3 seconds left in regulation when his shot from the left circle deflected off of Charlie McAvoy’s stick and past Jeremy Swayman to even the score at 3-3 and send it to OT.
That was a gut punch to the B’s, who had played a solid third period.
After falling being 2-0 early in the second period, the B’s tied it up with two power-play goals. David Krejci got them on the board in the second period and then, 55 seconds into the third period, Tyler Bertuzzi tied it when he redirected Dmitry Orlov’s shot past Sergei Bobrovsky.
Then the B’s took their first lead of the game at 4:11 of the third. Krejci sent Brandon Carlo off on a rush and he unleashed a slapper from well above the right circle. Sergei Bobrovsky kicked it out right to David Pastrnak, who ripped it past the flailing goalie.
In the OT, Jeremy Swayman, starting his first game of the series, stopped Matthew Tkachuk on a clean breakaway and then Verhaege. But on the winner, Sasha Barkov dug out a puck at the side of the net and fed Verhaege in the right circle, from where he beat Swayman through a mass of bodies in front, ripping the life out of the Garden.
“I saw it go low-to-high and then I just wanted to seal the low ice, but he saw a corner and dragged and shot it around some bodies. But it’s something I want back, for sure,” said Swayman.
The was everything you’d want from a Game 7, a tension-filled, back-and-forth affair. In the first period, Taylor Hall gave the Panthers their second PP for tripping Anthony Duclair in the neutral zone and it was on that advantage that Florida took the first lead of the game at 12:23. It looked like the B’s were going to kill it off until Montour broke out of his own zone on a purposeful rush. He played give-and-go with Anton Lundell at the B’s blue line and Montour then beat Swayman to the shortside on a backhander at 12:23.
Then early in the second period, the B’s habitual inability to get out of their zone stung them again. After a borderline icing call brought the puck back into the B’s zone, Garnet Hathaway tried a soft one-hand chip to get the puck past the left point but it was turned back. Then Aaron Ekblad stepped in front of Trent Frederic to keep the puck in on the other side of the ice. Eventually, Eetu Luostarinen fed Sam Reinhart for a wrister from the right circle that Swayman’s glove could not catch up to, making it a two-goal game at 1:14 of the second.
A pall of uneasiness enveloped the Garden at that point and the B’s looked rattled. They missed simple passes and continually turned the puck over.
That continued on the power play after Pastrnak drew a tripping penalty on Marc Staal. But with 11 seconds left on the advantage, Krejci blasted a one-timer from an Orlov pass and beat Bobrovsky to the shortside to make 2-1 at 7:52.
The B’s earned another power play late in the period when Montour crosschecked Tyler Bertuzzi, but the B’s could do nothing with it.
They got another with 44 seconds left in the period when Montour was called for roughing on Pastrnak. They would even it up on the other side in the third period and then take the lead.
But they just could not put away the Panthers. And the B’s will have to live with it for a long, long time. Many won’t get another chance like this.
