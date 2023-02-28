The Edmonton Oilers may boast the best player in the game today, but the Bruins have been the NHL’s best team all season. On Monday, the latter was good enough to beat the former. Barely.
Connor McDavid scored a pair of goals to give him 50 for the season, but Pavel Zacha’s late second-period goal held up as the game winner in a 3-2 victory at Rogers Place.
The B’s nursed the one-goal lead all third period and, with 4:30, Klim Kostin took a double minor high stick on Patrice Bergeron. After the Oilers survived the first two minutes, Oiler defenseman Vincent Desharnais slashed David Pastrnak to give the B’s a 5-on-3 with 2:26 left in regulation. But even on the 5-on-3, there were some hairy moments with McDavid blowing the zone to try to get the equalizer.
But in the end, the B’s were able to survive for their seventh straight win.
McDavid announced his presence in the game just 2:17 in. The Hart Trophy favorite sneaked behind Charlie McAvoy to accept a long pass from Leon Draisaitl along the left boards and broke in on a partial break. With McAvoy in pursuit, McDavid snapped a pea between the Jeremy Swayman’s pads for his league-leading 49th of the season.
But the B’s answered just 13 seconds later, and the two newest Bruins picked up their first points with the team.
Dmitry Olrov, replacing Matt Grzelcyk on the top pair, went in deep along the left side and fed the puck to Garnet Hathaway at the side of the net. Hathaway made a nice touch pass to Tomas Nosek out front and Nosek lifted his fourth of the year over goalie Stuart Skinner.
The B’s survived a scare in the first period when Brad Marchand turned his right ankle and had to miss a chunk of the period but returned before it was out.
The teams traded goals in the second period. But the B’s regained their one-goal lead in the final minute of the period. The B’s had two terrific shifts inside the Oiler zone, with the fourth line handing the baton to the Czech line. Eventually, David Pastrnak flipped a puck toward the net. Zacha tried to deflect it home but after the puck just died on the ice, Zacha spun around Ceci and dove to somehow flick it over Skinner for his 14th of the year with 30 seconds left in the second.
