After a wild, offense-happy start to the season, the new Bruins are starting to look a little more like the old Bruins. And that’s a good thing.
The B’s received goals from David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall and, after withstanding some pressure in the third period, Patrice Bergeron’s empty-netter snuffed out any hope the Dallas Stars had of tying the game and the B’s grinded out a 3-1 victory at the Garden.
It wasn’t a perfect game, mind you. The Stars made the B’s play in their own zone a little more than they would have liked in the third period. And coach Jim Montgomery felt they left some plays in the offensive zone on the table. But despite having to defend a lot in the third, the B’s did a pretty good job of keeping the puck to the outside. When they couldn’t, Linus Ullmark (30 saves) came up with the stop, like he did on a Joe Pavelski one-timer from the slot late in the game.
“We haven’t won a game doing that. We’ve surrendered leads and end up winning in overtime, or we pull away late. But it’s nice to close out a game late,” said Montgomery, whose team improved to 6-1. “Dallas, I give them credit. They played really hard at the end of a three-in-four and they pushed us. They tested us. I liked the way we shut things down in the last four minutes.”
Helping in that endeavor was the return of Brandon Carlo, who had missed the previous four games with a concussion. Carlo played 18:29 of unflashy but effectve shutdown hockey.
“He was a beast tonight,” said Montgomery.
For Hall, his late second-period goal stood up as the game-winner, his third goal in as many games and third straight GWG (the first one came in a shootout). His line with Pastrnak and David Krejci is becoming, as expected, a bona fide weapon — even if not everything they try works.
“Not every game’s perfect, but tonight we found a way to contribute,” said Hall. “It was a little bit of a sloppy game and we didn’t have the O-zone time we would want night in and night out, but that’s a solid defensive team that doesn’t give you a whole lot and they protect the slot well, where we’re looking to get shots from and create second chances. It’s a good sign that when you don’t have your best, that you can find a way to get on the board and find a way to get that goal back that we were on for.”
One of the biggest concerns coming out of the B’s overtime win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday was their inability to get anything going on their 5-on-4 power play. That was another positive step forward on Tuesday.
The Stars, who were playing on the second half of a back-to-back, gave them some practice in the first period. They gave the B’s a PP just 1:13 into the game. Though they couldn’t score before a Hall trip nullified the second half of it, the B’s did move the puck well and generated a couple chances that missed the net.
They couldn’t score on their second chance, either, but they finally made good on the third try.
Connor Clifton, continuing to be a highly valuable player for the B’s, delivered a clean but very hard reverse check along the boards on Roope Hintze that initially stung the Stars’ top centerman. Old friend Colin Miller didn’t like it and went after Clifton, who landed a shot and then scored a takedown.
After Miller got the extra two for roughing, the B’s made the visitors pay when Hampus Lindholm put the puck on a tee for Pastrnak, who blasted his patented one-timer over goalie Jake Oettinger’s glove shoulder at 12:49, Pastrnak’s fifth of the season.
“It’s good. We needed to get some momentum on the power play,” said Pastrnak. “Our PP hasn’t been there this early in the season, which is normal — or it can happen. Hopefully we can get better and create more momentum.”
Meanwhile, Ullmark – getting his third straight start – was both good and fortunate. He stopped all 11 shots and when Radek Faksa had a wide open net at which to shoot late in the period, the puck jumped over his stick and the B’s were able to take a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.
But the Stars tied it up early in the second period, shortly after it appeared the B’s were about to go up by two goals. At one end, Trent Frederic had a glittering chance with a wide open net from 10 feet out in the slot, but Oettinger made a tremendous stick save.
Then the Stars tied it up on a funky looking goal at 1:48. Ty Dellandrea took the puck in deep and all the way behind the net, brushing Ullmark’s pads on the way by, knocking the goalie out of position. With the net open, Dellandrea got it out from to Wyatt Johnston for an easy goal.
But after a tight-checking period from both teams, the B’s pushed ahead again with 1:03 left in the second. With the Krejci line moving the puck along the perimeter in the zone, it appeared that the Stars lost Hall, who was left all alone at the right circle. Pastrnak found him for a one-timer and, with Krejci creating traffic in front, the going-wide shot went off Ryan Suter and in for Hall’s fourth goal of the season, his third in three games.
The B’s made that stand up until Bergeron pounced on a loose puck in the neutral zone and drove the final nail in the Stars’ coffin with the empty netter from center ice with 26.2 seconds left.
“These kind of games happen a lot during the year, so it’s definitely important to win these games early on and get a little confident about knowing how to close the game,” said Pastrnak. “Those little details are important early on to show yourself you know how to do it as a team and grow together.”
