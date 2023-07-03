Filene’s Basement may be a thing of Boston’s glorious past, but the Bruins found their own bargain section of the free agent market on Saturday.
Working on a tight budget, GM Don Sweeney signed five players for $5.8 million — a little less than Taylor Hall’s $6 million cap hit that was dealt away earlier in the week — bringing back a fan favorite, an aging one-time explosive forward, a promising young bottom-six forward, a veteran defenseman and a depth forward.
Meanwhile, the B’s still have approximately $8 million left under the cap, which should be enough to sign restricted free agents Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic and Jakub Lauko with a little left to sign one of their top two centermen on a bonus-laden deal, should either Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci surprise us and decide not to retire.
Anyone who was paying attention knew these painful days were coming. They are not going to be the same dominant team they were when they won 65 games last season.
The B’s added snarl with the signing 35-year-old Milan Lucic (one-year, $1 million plus bonuses), a potential net-front specialist in James van Riemsdyk (on-year, $1 million) to replace that part of Tyler Bertuzzi’s game, signed 24-year-old bottom six center in Morgan Geekie (two years, $2 million) and veteran defenseman (one-year, $1 million) Kevin Shattenkirk. They also added depth forward Patrick Brown on a two-year deal with an AAV of $800,000.
Bertuzzi, who’d been rightly seeking a long-term, big-bucks deal, settled for a one-year deal with an AAV of $5.5 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
It is not the deal he wanted, nor one that was available to the B’s when they had exclusive negotiating rights to Bertuzzi.
