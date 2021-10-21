PHILADELPHIA — Poor puck management and shaky goaltending usually produce some unpalatable results, and the Bruins got what they deserved in a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.
Rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman had the roughest night of his young career, giving up five goals on 24 shots, while some of the skaters in front of him did not have their best of nights.
After the B’s had erased a two-goal deficit late in the second period, the Flyers forged ahead again 58 seconds into the third period. Mike Reilly coughed up the puck on a rush through the neutral zone, putting a pass on Joel Farabee’s stick and the Flyer immediately counter-attakced on an odd-man rush with Cam Atkinson. Taylor Hall made a good effort to backcheck to prevent Atkinson from getting a good shot off, but Swayman had committed so much to Farabee that he wasn’t able to get over and keep Atkinson’s second goal of he game from going in.
Then the Flyers regained their two-goal lead at 11:27 on a shot that, on a good night, Swayman would have had even though it was a quality chance. From the high slot, Travis Konecny beat Swayman cleanly past the glove to make it 5-3. Sean Couturier added an empty netter to finish it off.
Though the B’s hard a big shot advantage (40-25) , they never led in this one and were on the chase all night.
The B’s had been all over the Flyers to start the game, outshooting them 7-1, and the top line had just finished a particularly dominant shift (David Pastrnak just missed the net off a Brad Marchand set-up) when the hosts took advantage of some over-aggressiveness by the B’s to strike first.
After the top line and pair (Matt Grzelcyk had been bumped back up to play with Charlie McAvoy) changed out, the B’s tried to continue the pressure. But Derek Forbort was a tick slow to the puck on a pinch attempt along the left boards and Derick Brassard sent Cam Atkinson off on a 2-on-1. With Connor Clifton back, Atkinson decided to keep it and beat Jeremy Swayman with a wrister that broke through the rookie’s glove at 8:08.
The B’s evened it up at 16:48 with a fourth line goal. Tomas Nosek fed Trent Frederic in the high slot in good shooting position. Frederic’s shot did not make it through to goalie Martin Jones, but it hit a leg in front, then squirted to the left of the net where Karson Kuhlman was to pop home the easy goal at 16:48.
But the B’s could not get out of the period without a deficit.
It started with the B’s on the attack, when Flyer defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen buried Charlie Coyle with a big hit against the end boards and then pitchforked him to the ice. Coyle got up in an unhappy mood. Eventually he took a tripping penalty behind the Flyer net at 18:25 and, with 8.9 seconds left in the period, the Flyers cashed in. Ryan Ellis, who like Ristolainen was an offseason acquisition, fired the puck into a crowd in front of the net. Brassard collected it and took his own shot that was deflected to the left of the net. Joel Farabee was there to slide it into the empty net for the 2-1 advantage.
Some sloppy Bruin play led to a 3-1 Flyer lead at 1:58 of the second period. Keith Yandle tried to set up James van Riemsdyk on a long bank pass off the end boards but when van Riemsdyk caught up to it, he didn’t have much more of an option than to just fire a bad angle shot. That shot, however, produced a fat rebound off Swayman, which went right to Scott Laughton in the slot. Beating Jake DeBrusk and Nick Foligno to the spot, Laughton buried it past Swayman for the two-goal lead.
But the two-goal deficit would not last the period.
The B’s got one back at 8:38 on Taylor Hall’s first f the year. Charlie McAvoy collected a loose puck along the boards and, catching the Ristolainen on a bad change, sent the speedy left wing off on a clean breakaway. Hall made it look easy, scooping the puck over Jones’ glove shoulder to make it 3-2.
McAvoy again figured largely in the tying goalie with just under a minute to play in the second. The defenseman took the puck in deep in, swung out on the other side and put a shot on Jones. Pastrnak grabbed the rebound and tried to jam it home, but it squirted over to Marchand on the left side and he buried his third goal of the season with 59.4 seconds left in the second to send the game into the third deadlocked at 3-3.