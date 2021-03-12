On a Boston Bruins team full of been-there-done-that veterans, Jake DeBrusk has always been the lovable runt of the litter. Ever-affable in interviews and an easy target for teammates’ good-natured barbs, DeBrusk is hard not to like.
But his season-long slump was getting serious. DeBrusk’s one goal in 17 games not only landed him as a healthy scratch on Tuesday on Long Island, he has turned into everyone’s favorite whipping boy this year.
So for him, there seemed to be a lot on the line when he went back in the lineup on Thursday. And he responded pretty much how coach Bruce Cassidy would have liked, scoring a goal in the B’s 4-0 victory over the New York Rangers and being a much more noticeable presence in his 15:48 of ice time.
Jaroslav Halak made 27 saves for the shutout and David Krejci scored his first goal of the season. But the improved play of DeBrusk was the story in this one, perhaps because it is so important to the immediate future of this team.
DeBrusk did everything he could to change the way his game was trending. He changed his stick, giving up on the stick with a hole in the blade. He also got a healthy trim for his previously shaggy mane.
”I just needed to look a little younger because it feels like everybody thinks I’m done around here,” said DeBrusk, showing what for him was an unusual edge.
”I’m a pretty easy target at the moment. I understand the territory. It’s pretty much warranted. I get that. Any time you get scratched, it stinks. To be honest I was frustrated already and it was a nice little reset for me.”
DeBrusk not only scored his first even-strength goal of the season, but he was more engaged from the get-go, delivering a couple of hits, blocking a couple of shots and giving a second effort on a shorthanded bid that nearly gave Jack Studnicka an empty-net goal in the first period.
When he scored in the second period, giving the B’s the 4-0 bulge, he briefly looked to the heavens as if to say ‘Finally!’ But he vowed not to let go of his healthy anger.
”It’s still there. I think the reason I played that way is because I was pissed off. I need to keep that. The game’s done and it’s all happy and it’s a different narrative because I scored. But I’m keeping that. That’s not going away,” said DeBrusk.
Cassidy was measured in his praise for DeBrusk, but he was pleased.
”He was better on the walls for sure. He was trying to effect the play up the ice on the forecheck, a little second effort below the goal line to keep pucks alive in O-zone play,” said Cassidy. “We’re trying to incorporate him on the kill because we’re not on the power-play a whole lot .. .maybe that will help his overall game. I liked what I saw tonight. Happy obviously that he scored, he and Krech both, so it should be good for their confidence. We’ll see if we can keep it rolling for Saturday and build off that.”
With zero even-strength goals in their last two games, Cassidy and GM Don Sweeney combined to give the B’s forward lines a sizable tweak. Out of the lineup went Anders Bjork and Chris Wagner. DeBrusk went back in as Krejci’s left wing while right wing Zach Senyshyn came up from Providence to form a fourth line with center Jack Studnicka and left wing Sean Kuraly. Senyshyn’s speed helped create a couple of scoring chances, one an open net opportunity for Kuraly, that did not get cashed in.
While the moves dominated the pregame chatter, the old reliables gave the B’s a 2-0 lead after the first 20 minutes.
First, Brad Marchand fought through a Ryan Lindgren check while skating away from the Ranger net and dished to David Pastrnak out near the blue line. Pastrnak’s blast whistled past New York goalie Alexander Georgiev for the 1-0 lead, his 13th of the season at 4:14.
After Nick Ritchie took an offensive zone tripping penalty late in the first, the B’s doubled the lead with a shorthanded goal on a spectacular play by Marchand. He and Patrice Bergeron headed up the ice on what looked like a harmless 2-on-2. It was harmless, that is, until Marchand pretzeled poor Pavel Buchnevich with a backhand move to the outside on the right wing. He then sifted a backhand pass through a mail slot-sized opening between the net and a sliding Adam Fox to Bergeron for the backdoor goal. It was Bergeron’s 10th of the season.
In the second period, the top line decided to let the others in on the fun.
First, they made it 3-0. After David Pastrnak forced Libor Hajek to take a holding penalty, Krejci scored his first goal of the season.
Then, at 4:52, DeBrusk got on the board. Krejci bumped Filip Chytil off the puck behind the Ranger net — a little too easily — and he dished to DeBrusk for the one-timer goal. It was his second of the season, first since Feb. 18 and first even-strength goal of the season.
Ranger coach David Quinn had seen enough. He called a timeout and switched out the beleaguered Georgiev for Keith Kinkaid. But for all intents and purposes, the game was over already.
But DeBrusk, for one, would like to bottle the effort and bring it for Saturday’s rematch.