SPORTS-BRUINS-GET-GIFT-OVERCOME-TWOGOAL-1-YB

Trent Frederic, left, and Nick Foligno celebrate Foligno’s game-winning goal in the third period. Boston edged Winnipeg on Thursday night at the TD Garden.

 Matt Stone / Boston Herald

BOSTON — The Bruins and their incredible run of home success appeared to be toast in the first period on Thursday at the Garden. They were being outplayed, outworked and outscored by two goals and the Winnipeg Jets’ terrific goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, was on his game.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.