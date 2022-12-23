BOSTON — The Bruins and their incredible run of home success appeared to be toast in the first period on Thursday at the Garden. They were being outplayed, outworked and outscored by two goals and the Winnipeg Jets’ terrific goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, was on his game.
But then Christmas came early in the second period, in the form of an incredibly fortunate bounce to start them on the comeback trail. They wiped out a two-goal deficit to to beat the Jets, 3-2, and extend their home record to 18-0-2.
Nick Foligno, who had a hand in the earlier fortunate goal, gave the B’s their first lead of the game at 11:08 of the third period, taking a feed from Charlie Coyle in the slot and ripping it past Hellebuyck’s glove arm to make it 3-2 and they held on to bump their record to 26-4-2.
The B’s wound up outshooting the Jets, 40-27, but they got some outstanding goaltending from Jeremy Swayman to keep them in the game before St. Nick made his spiritual appearance in the game.
That came at 12:08 in the second period. After the Jets had thoroughly earned a 2-0 lead in the first period, it appeared as though it was going to be the Hellebuyck Show for the rest of the night. He made a handful of Grade A saves and frustration was mounting. But Foligno dumped a puck in behind the Jets’ net and Hellebuyck went behind the net to play it. It hit a stanchion, bounced into the slot and, despite a valiant effort to recover by Hellebuyck, David Pastrnak buried his 22nd of the year to stretch his point streak to 10 games.
“Yeah, the old wily vet knew exactly how the stanchions were going to kick it out,” joked Foligno.
Hellebuyck stoned Pastrnak on a clean breakaway in the first, but he didn’t have much of a chance on this one.
“All I could think of was ‘hit the net.’ I knew he was going to make an effort to come back, so I was just hoping I wouldn’t hit him,” said Pastrnak.
It was the moment that changed everything in the game.
“There were a couple of chances he made some great saves on. But when you get a goal like that, you get a little bounce, you get a little jump in your game,” said Foligno. “Let’s be honest, they out-executed us in the first period, which is unlike us. But I think we knew we were going to come back with a better period. And we did. We didn’t get rewarded right away, but we get that lucky bounce and we make things happen. You want things to go the right way after you get a bounce like that and take full advantage of it. Full credit to the guys for rolling after that.”
The B’s needed something otherworldly to change the vibe. The Jets’ impressive forecheck created Mark Scheifele’s game-opening goal just 1:58 into the first. Then the B’s found themselves down 2-0 at 7:20 after Jansen Harkins cut in front of a Josh Morrissey slapper, with the puck deflecting off Harkins and through Swayman, putting the B’s down by two goals for just the third time on home ice this season.
The Jets were repeatedly first to pucks and got the better of the play by a wide margin in the first. Highlighting the B’s frustration was a penalty Taylor Hall took with 2:02 left in the period. When it was clear he was not going to get to a puck on the forecheck, he simply hauled off and cross-checked Ville Heinola from behind. Not a good sign.
“If it was the same person taking these penalties in the offensive zone … obviously that may have been the poorest decision we’ve made and the most blatant one all year. But it does exemplify the frustration we had in not being able to get to our game,” said coach Jim Montgomery, who tipped his hat to Winnipeg’s forecheck as being the most effective they’ve faced this year.
Hellebuyck continued to frustrate the B’s early in the second period, first on a couple of even strength chances by Craig Smith and Hampus Lindholm, then a few more on a power play.
But the Causeway Street magic allowed the B’s to cut the deficit in half and, all of a sudden the Jets were the ones starting to make mistakes.
After Scheifele took a bad offensive zone tripping penalty against Charlie McAvoy, the B’s tied it up at 15:00 when Jake DeBrusk tipped home a Pastrnak pass and, stunningly, the game was tied at 2-2.
In the third, Montgomery continued his mad scientist routine with his line combinations and put Foligno with Coyle and Trent Frederic. As usual, Montgomery’s move worked. Frederic won a puck out by the blue line, kicking it to Foligno, who dumped it deep. Coyle retrieved it, carried it up to the half wall and dished to Foligno, who did the rest.
There were some hairy seconds at the end of the game when, with Hellebuyck pulled for the extra skater, Kyle Connor was all alone in front of the net, but he couldn’t beat Swayman with the high shot and the B’s had pulled out another one on home ice.
They can expect these games to only get tougher.
“Listen, teams are gunning. They’re coming,” said Foligno. “We just have to understand that and have that mindset of being hunters. When you have this record and have the season we’re having, you become the hunted a little bit. Every team gets up to play. But our mindset still needs to shift to attacking and being on the offense, being on our toes. When we do that, we’re a real dangerous team.”
The Jets are just the latest visitor to learn that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.