BOSTON — Suddenly, the Boston Bruins find themselves in nearly the same situation as a year ago at this time — which ultimately proved to be a good situation.
The Bruins, who as recently as Saturday were looking at right-side defense options of Connor Clifton, Steven Kampfer and a defenseman to be named later, all but locked down their season-opening Top 6 on Tuesday by signing Brandon Carlo to a two-year contract with a salary cap charge of $2.85 million per season. Carlo’s deal came on the heels of a new contract for Charlie McAvoy, who signed on Sunday for three years at a $4.9 million cap hit.
Carlo’s new contract doesn’t carry him too far forward, but the 22-year-old veteran of three NHL seasons grew to accept the idea of playing on a short-term deal as negotiations moved along.
While Carlo’s pay rate is relatively low, due mainly to the absence of consistent offensive production over his first three seasons (eight goals, 32 points over 230 games), he expects to expand that aspect of his game, while also building the defensive game that got him to the NHL as future Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara’s shut-down partner at the age of 19 in 2016. Both Carlo and Sweeney expect Carlo to be in for a healthy raise when the new contract expires.
Sweeney, who’s all but betting he’ll be working on Carlo’s next contract before the new one is close to expiring (“Brandon will be in a fantastic position when we start talking a year from now, not two years from now,” the GM said), has now concluded all negotiations for the 2019-20 season. Per the capfriendly.com site, the B’s are beneath the NHL’s $81.5 million salary ceiling by about $1.1 million, and while that cushion could expand or disappear depending on the 23-man roster submitted before the Oct. 3 regular-season opener, the Bruins can use Long Term Injury Reserve exemptions on Moore ($2.75 million) and Miller ($2.5 million), if necessary, for as long as they’re unable to play.
At some point, the B’s could face a logjam similar to last year, when they traded veteran Adam McQuaid on the eve of training camp and still seemed to have more defensemen then jobs. Chara, McAvoy, Miller and Carlo’s partner, Torey Krug, all missed a minimum of 18 games because of injury (Carlo missed 10), so the Bruins needed prospects and depth players like Clifton and Kampfer to survive.
Less than a week into training camp, though, the Bruins can now reunite the top two pairings of Chara-McAvoy and Krug-Carlo, with Matt Grzelcyk likely teamed with Clifton or Kampfer. Carlo, who missed four days of training camp, doesn’t think he fell too far behind.