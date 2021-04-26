Whether the Bruins will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins in the playoffs is still to be determined in the incredibly tight East Division.
But the Bruins got a taste of what the postseason will be like — if they're fortunate enough to secure a spot — on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena when they came up just a little short, losing 1-0 for their second consecutive loss.
"Both teams had to work for every inch of ice out there. Trust me, I had the best seat in the house," said head coach Bruce Cassidy.
In the taut, tight-checking game, the B's were the ones to blink first at 4:03 of the third period.
After Nick Ritchie took an unforced icing, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner could not get the puck out at the left point past Brian Dumoulin and Bryan Rust. Eventually, Dumoulin got the puck down low to Sidney Crosby, who fed Jake Guentzel. From the left circle, Guentzel ripped his 21st goal of the season over Jeremy Swayman's glove hand for the 1-0 lead. It wound up being the game-winner, as Tristan Jarry made 30 saves to record the shutout, though he faced fewer high-danger chances than did Swayman.
The Guentzel goal was the only one of 29 Pittsburgh shots that got past Swayman, about whom Cassidy said he "absolutely" earned another start with yet another strong performance. The best guess for when that start comes is Thursday against Buffalo at the Garden, with Tuukka Rask scheduled to get the game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Swayman hasn't experienced playoff hockey at the NHL level, but if he could envision what that would be like, it would have looked something like Sunday's game.
"Yeah, that was a fun atmosphere to play in," said Swaman. "Those are crucial points and ... that was a tight game all the way through and it's what we can expect in a couple of weeks. It was a fun game to be a part of. It's just disappointing that we didn't come out with the two points."
After the goal, Swayman did his best to keep his teammates within striking distance, making a tremendous pad save on Zac Aston-Reese to keep it a one-goal game.
The B's pulled Swayman for an extra skater with 2:19 remaining, but that advantage was lost when Patrice Bergeron took a high-sticking penalty on Guentzel with 1:28 left, the first penalty of the game.