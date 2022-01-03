The Bruins entered the weekend needing not only to capture four of a possible four points to feel good about themselves. To feel like some actual progress was being made, they also required some balanced scoring after Bruce Cassidy changed up his top nine coming out of the long COVID-induced break.
Check and check.
After getting goals from their top three lines in their 4-3 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the B’s got a pair of fourth-line goals, a tally each from the top two lines and one from the back end to beat the Red Wings, 5-1, at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.
The B’s took a hard-earned 2-1 lead after two periods and then broke it open with three goals in the third. Jeremy Swayman (22 stops) also made the big saves when they were needed.
The win over the Wings allowed them to leapfrog over Detroit for the second wild card spot in the playoff structure.
And on top of the much-needed depth scoring showing up on the weekend, the B’s scored eight 5-on-5 goals, another area in which they needed a lot of improvement.
The B’s may not be in the elite tier right now, but in a game in which they were challenging a team ahead of them in the standings (and one that, at 11-5-2, had been very good at home), they proved to be the better team.
Whether or not the line changes have created a new normal that will get the Bruins back among the top teams in the league remains to be seen. But Cassidy couldn’t help but like what he’s witnessed.
“You get results like tonight and everyone feels good. It’s just the way it is,” said Cassidy. “That’s the end goal. You’d like every line to score. It doesn’t always work out that way. But we’ve had a good couple of days. The thing will be down the road when it doesn’t go our way, how are they going to respond? We’ll see soon enough. It’s a tough league. But right now we’re going to enjoy and get ready for New Jersey [on Tuesday at the Garden].”
The B’s spotted the Wings the first goal, then scored the next five. They had a strong first period — outshooting the Wings 15-6 with more than a half-dozen legitimate scoring chances — but could only get to the first intermission with a 1-1 tie.
Detroit got on the board first at 11:28 with a fortunate goal by Tyler Bertuzzi, though an unforced icing from the B’s had a hand in it, too. After the faceoff win, Danny DeKeyser took a shot from the blue line that hit a couple of skates along the way. It eventually landed on the stick of Bertuzzi, who was able to beat a helpless Swayman from the side of the net. That was it for the Detroit highlights.
The B’s put in the work to tie it up on a goal from the B’s new top line that has brought it a lunch pail in their first two games together. On the goal, Brad Marchand outworked two Wings along the boards to get the puck to Craig Smith behind the net. Smith dished it out front to Patrice Bergeron, who beat Alex Nedeljkovic for his 11th goal of the season at 14:47.
The rest of the team would grab the baton from there.
The temperature went up in the second period. First, Marchand started a scrap with Vladislav Namestnikov and both went off for seven minutes, stick fouls added to the fighting majors.
Then, in a scrum in front of the Bruins net, Swayman and Sam Gagner took liberties with each other, earning two-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalties each.
Overall the Wings were better than they were in the first, holding a 10-8 shot advantage in the second. The B’s needed Swayman to be good and he was.
“Rock solid,” was how Cassidy described his second period work.
And with Swayman providing the timely saves, it was the B’s who took the lead in the second. For the second straight day, the offense was generated by a source they need to get going. After Nick Foligno scored his first goal as a Bruin on Saturday, Erik Haula notched his second in a Boston uniform and first since Nov. 13, giving the B’s a 2-1 lead at 7:37. Gathering a loose puck in his own zone off a missed Detroit shot, Haula — just out of the box after serving Swayman’s penalty — took it from his own half board down the left wing and, from the left circle dot, he beat Nedeljkovic with a perfect, bar-down snipe.
After a few more missed opportunities in the second, the avalanche came in the third.
The first goal came at 5:59 as the B’s were changing out while maintaining possession in the offensive zone. Charlie Coyle fed Taylor Hall out high on the left wing and Hall took it down to the half board. From there, Hall — also looking spry this weekend — made a terrific cross-ice pass to a pinching Charlie McAvoy and the defenseman buried his fifth of the year.
Then the fourth line, the only forward grouping held off the board on Saturday, got into the act to seal it. Trent Frederic gave the B’s a 4-1 lead at 7:55 with his first of the year when he scored off a rebound of a Mike Reilly shot on a rush.
Finally, the fourth line turned it into a rout at 10:39. Oskar Steen fed Tomas Nosek off the rush and the former Red Wing buried it between Nedeljkovic’s pads for his third of the year, capping off a fine up-and-down-the-lineup performance.
“It was a great team win,” said Swayman. “Going into the third period with a one-goal lead, we weren’t satisfied. In the locker room, we knew that. Insurance goals were needed, and the boys got it done. It was fun to watch.”