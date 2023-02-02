With a 10-day vacation on their horizon, the Bruins decided to start it with smiles on their faces.
After losing three straight games, the B’s looked like their old selves on Wednesday in Toronto, using a strong third period to leave the Maple Leafs in their dust in a 5-2 victory.
The B’s got two goals from defensemen, a fourth line goal and two huge third-period tallies from Pavel Zacha to take their second straight from the Leafs, a solid win that made their losing streak look like an aberration.
“I think we got back to our identity tonight. That was Bruins hockey,” coach Jim Montgomery told NESN. “Our depth, our D-men scoring, our fourth line coming through like they did, and Charlie Coyle’s line playing unbelievable – it was fun to watch.”
Montgomery will be joined in south Florida for All-Star weekend by goalie Linus Ullmark, and the big Swede showed why on Wednesday, turning aside 33 shots to get back in the win column After the B’s took a 3-1 lead early in the third period, the Leafs poured on the pressure and pulled back to within one at 8:38. A puck deflected off Connor Clifton in the slot and bounced right to Calle Jarnkrok and he scored on a quick put-back behind Ullmark.
After the goal, Leaf pest Michael Bunting got into it with Coyle behind the net and the two were eventually sent off for matching roughing penalties. Thirty seconds later on the 4-on-4, the B’s had their two-goal lead back. Zacha maneuvered into the high slot with the puck and, with a clear look at the net, simply beat Ilya Samsonov with wrist shot over the glove.
Then with 7:41 left in regulation, the reunited Czech line made it 5-2. David Pastrnak stole the puck from Rasmus Sandin, fed David Krejci in the left circle and then the centerman found a wide-open Zacha, who buried his 11th into an open net. Zacha now has 6-4-10 totals in his last nine games.
“We were ready to play a full 60 minutes. We got better as the game went on,” said Zacha. “I think we played really good in the third and we made them defend a lot. We were ready for them and it was a must-win for us before the break.”
Toronto got its first power play early in the second period, and it was more self-sabotaging than the Bruins’ first man advantage. On the kill, Trent Frederic beat Mitch Marner for a loose puck in the Leafs’ zone and protected it behind the net until Coyle arrived to help. Frederic dished it to Coyle in the right circle and the centerman spotted Derek Forbort filling the high slot. Forbort buried a wrist shot past Samsonov at 6:57, the defenseman’s fourth tally and second shorthanded goal of the year.
The B’s scored again at 12:33, and from an even more unlikely source then Forbort. On a terrific grinding shift from the Coyle line, Hampus Lindholm fed his partner Carlo down low on the right side and, from a tough angle, the lanky defenseman somehow flipped it past a sliding Samsonov at 12:33 for his second goal of the season.
The B’s extended the lead at 2:13 of the third period with a fourth-line goal. Jakob Lauko, called up from Providence on Tuesday, made a nice play in the defensive zone to win a puck along the boards and then send A.J. Greer off on a 2-on-1. Greer sizzled a high, far side wrist shot that beat Samsonov for his fifth of the year and second against Toronto.
