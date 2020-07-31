TORONTO — The Bruins are going to be glad this game didn’t count.
The Blue Jackets scored three first period goals as Boston was out of sync in their first action in over four months allowing Columbus to cruise to a 4-1 Victory at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
More concerning than the score was Brad Marchand leaving the ice near the midway after taking an uncomfortable step while killing a penalty.
The game was the lone exhibition game for both teams. Boston is part of the Eastern Conference’s round-robin which features the teams with the top four records during the regular season. The Bruins, Lightning, Capitals and Flyers will each play one game against each other to determine seeding in the first round of the playoffs.
Boston will face Philadelphia Sunday at 3 p.m.
Columbus dominated the opening period, opening a 3-0 lead. David Pastrnak scored the Bruins’ only goal.