The Bruins spotted the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead on Saturday before marching back to win the game. But in the return match on Sunday at Little Caesar’s Arena, the B’s learned that there are limits to the head starts they give opponents.
After falling behind 4-0 late in the second period, the B’s clawed back to within a goal by 6:24 of the third period and had numerous chances to tie it. But the B’s just missed on a couple of back-door plays and Ville Husso (32 saves) made the stops that were required before Andrew Copp ended it with an empty net goal with 23 seconds left, handing the B’s a 5-3 loss.
The B’s have now lost two out of three and, if not for Saturday’s spirited comeback, they could be riding a three-game losing streak.
Playing without defenseman Hampus Lindholm, whose foot was swollen after blocking a shot on Saturday (Montgomery said he will play on Tuesday in Chicago), the B’s fell down 1-0 on a Detroit power-play goal.
Alex Chiasson put the Wings up by a goal with AJ Greer in the box for an offensive zone interference penalty. Jeremy Swayman (21 saves) made a nice stop on a Dylan Larkin bumper shot, but the rebound went right to Chiasson, who scored into the open net at 12:22.
The wheels came off in the second period when the B’s power play went from being merely ineffective to harmful. David Pastrnak handed the puck to Seider at the Detroit blue line and the fine young defenseman scored on a pretty backhand shot at 6:34.
The special teams meltdown continued. After Tomas Nosek was called for an offensive zone trip, the Wings cashed in with their second power-play goal when a wide open Larkin scored from prime ice in the slot at 10:39.
The Wings just about put it out of reach when Adam Erne scored off a Jonatan Berggren post shot at 15:08 to stretch the lead to 4-0. That turned out to be the game-winner.
To their credit, the B’s didn’t concede the game. Matt Grzelcyk got one back at 16:52 when he converted a Pastrnak pass to beat Husso. That gave the B’s life.
Early in third period, DeBrusk scored on a breakaway that he created for himself at 3:37, his 20th of the year. At 6:24, Pastrnak scored his 46th of the year from the high slot. Just like that, it was a game again.
Marchand and Charlie McAvoy just missed on a backdoor play, as did Connor Clifton and Pavel Zacha
But the happy ending to which many B’s fans have become accustomed just didn’t materialize.
