The Bruins did not get the only trophy they really wanted, but they cleaned up at the NHL Awards Show in Nashville on Monday. After the B’s won a record 65 games, that was pretty much expected.
Though the B’s were shockingly bounced in the first round by the Florida Panthers, falling far short of their goal of the Stanley Cup, Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy, Patrice Bergeron took home the Selke Award and Jim Montgomery won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s top coach.
David Pastrnak, meanwhile, finished second in Hart Trophy voting to the runaway winner, Edmonton Oiler Connor McDavid, who just missed a unanimous vote. He got 195 of 196 first-place votes, with Pastrnak getting the only other one.
It has been an amazing life turnaround for Montgomery, who was fired by the Dallas Stars in 2019 amid his struggles with alcoholism. He touched upon his journey in his acceptance speech.
“My late father, Jim, who passed away a little while ago, impressed upon me the importance of always being team first and how you achieve great things by working together,” said Montgomery. “And three and a half years ago when the Dallas Stars terminated my contract because of my struggles with alcohol, I had to change my actions and behaviors. And that’s when my new team, the most important team, is really what leads to the success that I live daily right now. And for those who struggle out there, you can change, you can affect change in yourself and it doesn’t happen alone. You need a team, you need a community. And I’m lucky.”
Montgomery listed a group of people who have helped him in his sobriety.
“And I cannot have done it without my family,” said Montgomery, listing his children, mother and extended family. “And I’m eternally grateful for my beautiful wife (Emily) who has stuck around with this guy through the ups and downs and I cannot tell you how much I appreciate and love you.”
As for the B’s success this year, Montgomery accepted the award for the team. He won 79 of 82 first place votes from the league’s broadcasters.
“It’s a reflection of the great Boston Bruins organization, of what Cam Neely and Don Sweeney did to assemble such a talented team and most of all, the players that I was honored and lucky enough to coach this year,” said Montgomery. “The historical season that we had doesn’t happen by chance. There’s a commitment daily to the culture that’s led by our incredible leadership corps, which is led by Patrice Bergeron and I’ve learned so much from those guys this year. I’m grateful to have worked for them.”
Ullmark’s first Vezina win was not a close vote among the general managers, nor should it have been. He received 22 first-place votes. Second-place finisher Ilya Sorokin got three first-place votes while Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and Nashville’s Juuse Saros got two each.
Ullmark won the triple crown of goaltender, leading the league in wins with a 40-6-1 record, goals against average (1.89) and save percentage (.938).
In his acceptance speech, Ullmark thanked his family, teammates and coaches. He even took a playful shot at goalie coach Bob “Goalie Bob” Essensa on how they “butted heads” on occasion.
“We don’t always agree on what we want to achieve but we always make up and are friends at the end,” said Ullmark.
Meanwhile, we don’t know for sure whether Bergeron will retire or not. But we do know that he can still play the game of hockey. Bergeron won his record sixth Selke Award as the NHL’s best defensive forward and his second straight. Bergeron has been a finalist for the last 12 seasons.
That, too, was not a close race. Bergeron pulled in 187 first place votes while the other two finalists, New Jersey’s Nico Hischier and Toronto’s Mitch Marner each recovered three first place votes. The only other players to receive first-place votes were Los Angeles Kings’ Anze Kopitar (two) and Carolina’s Jordan Staal (one).
Bergeron did not attend the ceremony in Nashville because he and his wife are expecting the couple’s fourth child, sending an acceptance video.
